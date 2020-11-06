By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 6, 2020: Reggae legend Bob Marley has been given new ‘life’ on the Billboard Reggae chart.

The late Jamaican singer has been at number one on the chart for the past 43 weeks consecutively, with the album, ‘Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers.’

The compilation album by Marley and The Wailers, was released in May 1984 by Island Records, three years after the singer’s death. It was recorded between 1972–1983 and is described as the greatest hits collection of singles in its original vinyl format and the best-selling reggae album of all-time. Over 11 million copies have been sold in the US and over 3.3 million in the UK.

In 2003, the album was ranked number 46 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time, maintaining the rating in a 2012 revised list.

The album contains all ten of Bob Marley’s Top 40 hit singles in the UK plus three songs from the original Wailers with Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingston in “Stir It Up,” “I Shot the Sheriff,” and “Get Up, Stand Up,” along with the closing song from the album Uprising, “Redemption Song.” Of the original tracks, only four date from prior to the Exodus album.

Marley’s “Sun Is Shining (Hawkins Remix)” EP is also available now. The brand-new Hawkins Remix is featured in the trailer for the new Aaron Sorkin film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, available now on Netflix. Listen to the “Sun Is Shining (Hawkins Remix)” EP HERE.