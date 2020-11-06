News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 6, 2020: Seems that while he was getting into hot water over perverse sexual comments he made about another cricketer’s wife while reacting to an apparent joke from a White cricketer, Marlon Samuels had already retired from the sport totally.

The former top Windies player, who top-scored in both of the team’s T20 World Cup final wins during a career that also had its share of controversies including a two-year ban for corruption, reportedly informed CWI chief executive Johnny Grave of his retirement since June, according to ESPN.

Samuels was recently slammed all over Twitter for his explosive expletive-laden rant at English cricketer Ben Stokes. Samuels made the comments while reacting to an apparent joke from Stokes, who last week joked that he would not wish being quarantined in New Zealand on his ‘worst enemy’ – Marlon Samuels.

Stokes had to be quarantined twice in recent times after he went to New Zealand to meet his father before travelling to the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I posted a few Instagram stories and some of the England boys were messaging me asking, ‘What it’s like?’ and I was saying, ‘It wasn’t the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy’,” Stokes had said. “I text my brother saying the same thing, and my brother asked, ‘You wouldn’t even do that to Marlon Samuels?’ I said, ‘No, it’s that bad’, — that’s how tough it was,” he had added.

While Stokes’ comment about Samuels appeared to be a light-hearted banter, the latter did not take it too kindly. In response, Samuels posted an explosive rant on Instagram, in which he appeared to make sexual remarks about Stokes’ wife. He also boasted about his ‘superior skin tone’ in his message to Stokes.

“No white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b***h still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn her into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simple means it’s my f***ing superior skin tone yall hate f*** you,” Samuels posted on Tuesday.

His comments have not been well-received by the cricketing fraternity and fans and they took to social media to slam the outspoken former allrounder.

Samuels, who was born in Jamaica, also represented several T20 franchises around the world later in his career, including Pune Warriors, Delhi Daredevils in Indian Premier League (IPL), and Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League (BBL).