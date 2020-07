By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 24, 2020: Reggae fans are in for a treat this weekend as Jamaica’s Reggae Sumfest 2020 goes virtual.

Reggae fans globally will be able to enjoy top performances from many icons of the genre including Chaka Demus and Pliers, Ding Dong, Agent Sasco, Spice, Maxi Priest, Koffee, Gyptian Freddie McGregor and Shenseea.

Show time is July 24 and 25, 2020 at www.reggaesumfest.com. See you there!