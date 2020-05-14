By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 15, 2020: There’s no stopping Rihanna. The Bajan-born star is now richer than Sir Elton John and Sir Mick Jagger.

That’s according to the Sunday Times Rich List which put Rihanna on the list for the first time – but at third place – with £468m, thanks in part to the success of her cosmetics and fashion brand Fenty.

That puts the 32-year-old ahead of Sir Elton John at fourth with £360m, and Sir Mick Jagger, at fifth with £285m.

She is also ahead of Sir Ringo Starr, Ed Sheeran and Rod Stewart.

With a calculated wealth of £800m, Lord Lloyd Webber still comes joint top alongside Sir Paul McCartney, despite the composer apparently standing to lose millions due to the closure of theatres in the West End and on Broadway.