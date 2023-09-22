News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 22, 2023: The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is set to confer honorary degrees upon fourteen remarkable individuals, including several Caribbean entertainers, during the Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies, commencing on October 7.

This cherished annual tradition, coinciding with the regional university’s 75th jubilee celebrations, serves as a tribute to the exceptional contributions these honorees have made to their communities and society at large.

These distinguished individuals will join the ranks of hundreds of graduating students across The UWI’s Five Islands, Cave Hill, St. Augustine, Mona, and Global (formerly Open Campus) locations, marking the culmination of their educational journeys.

Below is the schedule for the 2023 graduation ceremonies and the esteemed list of honorary degree recipients:

Five Islands Campus – October 7

Sir Leroy ‘King Short Shirt’ Emanuel

Sir MacLean, born 28 February 1942 and better known as King Short Shirt, is an Antiguan singer, best known as one of Antigua’s longest standing and most successful calypsonians, but later producing gospel music.



Cave Hill Campus – October 21

Alison Hinds

Recording Artist Alison Hinds performs on stage during the Caribbean Village Festival at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on June 23, 2019 in Miramar, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Alison Hinds, born June 1st 1970, is a British-born Bajan soca artist based in Barbados. She is one of the most popular soca singers in the world.



St. Augustine Campus – October 26-28

Heather Headley

Heather Headley performs onstage at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by L. Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame)

Heather Headley, born October 5, 1974, is a Trinidadian-born American singer, songwriter, record producer and actress. She won the 2000 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the titular role of Aida. She also won the 2010 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album for her album Audience of One. In 2018, she recurred as Gwen Garrett on the NBC medical drama television series Chicago Med.

Mona Campus – November 3-4

Hugh Beresford Hammond, OJ

Beres Hammond OJ, born Hugh Beresford Hammond on 28 August 1955, in Annotto Bay, Saint Mary, Jamaica, is a Jamaican reggae singer known in particular for his lovers rock music. While his career began in the 1970s, he reached his greatest success in the 1990s.



Stay tuned for these inspiring celebrations of achievement and recognition at The UWI's graduation ceremonies.