News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 22, 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Former Bears QB Jim McMahon has launched his own cannabis brand in Illinois. McMahon drew a large crowd to the Rise Dispensary in north suburban Mundelein this week as he launched the Chicago-area release of Revenant, a new cannabis brand he owns with two other former NFL players.

A bipartisan group of US senatorsthis week introduced a newly revised bill to give state-legal cannabis companies access to business banking services. Dubbed the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act, the legislation is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana.

Thailand’s new prime minister says the Southeast Asian country plans to rewrite its cannabis laws to allow only medical use, a move that would halt widespread recreational sales and fundamentally alter the industry.

Some 165 kilograms of suspected cannabis destined for the Caribbean was stopped at the Port of Halifax this summer, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. According to the agency, CBSA officers examined a marine container on Aug. 29 at the port, and discovered 345 bags of cannabis “concealed throughout the container.”

South Korean police have accused 17 American soldiers of distributing or using synthetic marijuana, which was allegedly smuggled into the country via the US military’s postal service and sold via Snapchat.

The Netherlands is to officially launch its pilot program to legalize the sale of adult-use cannabis in the country in December.

The program aims to assess whether coffee shops in the participating municipalities will receive authorization to legally sell cannabis.

ExpoCannabis Brasil rolled into Sao Paulothis week with thousands in attendance. The event is now one of the most important cannabis events in the world, bringing together brands, experiences, lectures and learning related to cannabis culture and industry, normalizing the plant and its purposes.

And three cannabis stocks to look at this week are Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), Cronos Group (CRON) and Canopy Growth (CGC).