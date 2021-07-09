By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 9, 2021: Grammy-winning Haitian-born artist and one-time Haitian President wanna-be, Wyclef Jean, is among those commenting on the shocking assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse.

“Saddened by the dramatic daily events in Haiti,” the “Gone Till November” musician tweeted on July 7th.

“The assassination of @moisejovenel is an attack on the institution of the presidency & is a tragedy! My prayers r with his family & 4 my Haitian brothers & sisters who are the daily victims of this chaotic situation,” he added.

Moïse was killed in a “highly coordinated attack by a highly trained and heavily armed group” of men who raided his Port-au-Prince home in the wee hours of the morning of July 7th.

Chris Brown Sued By Dancehall Artist

Rihanna’s ex-ex-ex, Chris Brown, is being sued by a Jamaican dancehall artist.

Brown is being sued for US$1.5 million after he allegedly infringed on the copyright of “Tight Up Skirt,” a song recorded in 1997 by veteran Dancehall artist Red Rat. The popular American singer had used a vocal interpolation of Red Rat’s hit song in the 2017 mega-hit “Privacy.”

According DancehallMag, the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for Southern District of New York by UK-based Greensleeves Publishing Ltd against Brown and his Manhattan-based record label Sony Music Entertainment on July 2, 2021. Greensleeves alleges that Brown ripped off the lyrics from Red Rat’s song to create the Privacy single and music video, which includes the following phrase at the start of its chorus: “Hey you girl without a tight up skirt!”

H.E.R. Going Reggae?

Grammy and Oscar-winning singer H.E.R. is going reggae. She told Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden this week that she had been working on the project alongside her 21-track album “Back of My Mind,” which was released in June 2021. The album, which featured Ty Dolla Sign, Cordae, Lil Baby, and Chris Brown, debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Alongside my album, I’ve been working on a reggae project,” H.E.R. teased. “So, you’re gonna get that very soon.”

She said her “Slow Down” collaboration with Skip Marley, and “Do To Me,” her 2020 single which interpolated the iconic Reggae songs “Murder She Wrote,” by Chaka Demus & Pliers and “Bam Bam,” by Sister Nancy — have inspired her to ‘celebrate the culture’ with a whole new project.

Julian Marley Headlines The New Reggae Vaccine Compilation

Julian Marley, the son of reggae great Robert Nesta Marley, is headlining a new album titled simply, the new Reggae Vaccine Compilation.

Marley leads the album with a love song entitled “So High,” which he describes as a “wicked acoustic rhythm” produced by Richard Roach.

“It’s like a love song on clouds with the guitar as the clouds and we are floating on the clouds with the melody and the lyrics,” he added. The song was performed and well received by fans on his recent tour.

The album also features various reggae artistes including Bounty Killa, Anthony B, Gyptian, Jah Vinci, Africa’s Shatta Wale, Wayne Wonder, Ed and Jethro Sheeran, and Mojo Morgan from Morgan Heritage. Sean “Contractor” Edwards” out of Jamaica is the executive producer

“Music from the Marley’s represents healing which is needed in these times of the pandemic, which is also being reflected in increased sales of music from the Marley’s,” commented Edwards on his choice of Marley as the lead. “This is the Reggae Vaccine and it is for helping to heal people in the pandemic.”

The Reggae Vaccine Compilation Album is now available on all digital platforms.

A Caribbean Artist Is Clearly Missing Carnival

Toronto-based Trinidadian Canadian artiste Miguel Maestre is missing carnival and it shows. The singer, songwriter, producer and audio engineer has released a new track which is dedicated to all Soca fans and international lovers of Carnival culture

‘Carnival I Miss You’ he says is a song for all Carnival enthusiasts who genuinely miss the feeling of freedom, sense camaraderie and general release that come along with the annual ritual and who eagerly anticipate a return post pandemic. ‘Carnival I Miss You’ was released on Canadian record label One Love Nation Inc.

This Caribbean Artist Is Set To Drop “Crisis”

St. Lucian-born songwriter and recording and performing artist, Taj Weekes, is set to drop his first single and video “CRISIS” on Friday, July 16th.

“CRISIS” is the first single from his “PAUSE” album, his seventh, which is scheduled for release on August 9th.

CRISIS is a haunting reflection of psychic stress caused by the past year of death and destruction. The single is released on the Jatta Records label, and the music video will be premiered by Reggaeville.