News Americas, New York, NY, June 18, 2024: Grammy Award winner, Caribbean born singer Wyclef Jean will headline this year’s Fourth of July celebration at Jersey City’s Exchange Place, promising a spectacular and unique holiday experience.

Caribbean born singer Wyclef Jean, seen here playing at the “Sounds of Little Haiti” concert at the Haitian Cultural Complex in 2017 in Miami, Florida, will perform at the 2024 Jersey City Fourth of July celebration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The free event kicks off at noon, showcasing performances by local talent throughout the day. The musical lineup features DJ Funk Flex at 6 p.m., followed by rapper Fat Joe at 7 p.m. The main event will see the Haitian immigrant taking the stage at 8 p.m., delivering his renowned energy and hits to the waterfront audience.

The celebration will culminate in a breathtaking fireworks display by the Grucci family, starting at 9:25 p.m. over the Hudson River. Fireworks will be launched from two barges in the river, offering a wide viewing area along the waterfront. Spectators can enjoy the show from the Hudson River Walkway, stretching from Grundy Pier to the Colgate Clock.

In addition to concerts and fireworks, the day-long event will feature food vendors, family activities, and more, hosted by Jersey City Night Market along the Hudson River waterfront. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere with plenty of entertainment and dining options.

For more information on the event, including transportation, directions, and what to bring, visit the city’s website at July4thNJ.com.

Past Fourth of July concerts in Jersey City have featured headliners such as Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, and Flo Rida. This year’s celebration with Wyclef Jean promises to continue the tradition of star-studded performances and community fun.