By NAN Food Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 16, 2021: Several Caribbean-born chefs will be part of this year’s third Creole Food Festival, set for Harlem New York from August 7-8th.

Chefs born in Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Barbados and the Dominican Republic will be part of the event, set for Skinny’s Cantina on the Hudson (Old Bierstrasse) at 701 West 133rd Street, New York, NY.

They include Haiti’s Gregory Gourdet, a Bravo Top Chef All-Star & judge and Chef Jeff, founder of Jeffrey Morneau Atelier; Rudy Straker of Barbados and Cuba and Executive Chef & Owner of Prime Fusion; Kelvin Fernandez of the Dominican Republic, who was named Forbes Best chef in America in 2016, 2017 and 2018; Gabriela Ramos, of Lola Caribbean Food and whose roots extend to the Dominican Republic and Puerto-Rico; Chef Richardson of Trinidad and Tobago, who was a contestant on Fox Master chef; a Bon Appetit Blended Burger Competition finalist and Founder of Fork King and Chef Kamal Hoyte of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who is Chef and partner of Pekarna and has been featured in Zagat and the NY Times.

The event is being presented by the Creole Food Festival and Haitian Culinary Alliance and will continue the tradition of showcasing the best Creole chefs, cuisines and beverages from the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia, and South America.

