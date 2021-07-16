By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 16, 2021: Two reggae songs have made the 38 summer play list of the 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama.

Obama recently revealed his 38-song summer playlist and Jamaican reggae star Protoje’s “Switch It Up” feat. Koffee ranked at number 2.

The track is from his 2020 album In Search Of Lost Time and comes on the heels of his latest video for “Self Defense,” another gem from ‘In Search of Lost Time,’ released this week.

Also making the Barack Obama playlist is the classic reggae anthem, Exodus, by reggae legend Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Obama’s list also features Caribbean born star Rihanna’s ‘Desperado.’

See Switch It Up featuring Koffee here

“Switch It Up” was produced by Winta James. The Xtreme Arts-directed video also includes Lila Iké, Sevana, Jaz Elise, Royal Blu and Jesse Royal. All, with the exception of the latter, contributed background vocals on the song. Jamaican contemporary Chronixx also lends his voice to the track’s chorus.

The collective effort of “Switch It Up” encapsulates how Protoje is playing an important role in Jamaican music as a whole. Protoje is the founder of the label and artist management company In.Digg.Nation Collective, which houses some of the island’s most promising acts including himself, Iké, Sevana and Elise. The contingent is redefining what Jamaican music sounds like, a genre-infused palette while still holding true to the sounds of their native island.