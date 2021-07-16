By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY., Fri. July 16, 2021: A Caribbean Community nation has seen a spike in rape cases by 70 percent for the last six months only of 2021.

The Guyana Police Force 153 rapes have been reported this year for the period ending June 2021 compared to 90 for the entire last year.

Among the cases this year was the February rape of a woman by a member of the Guyana Police Force at Kumaka, Moruca, in the North West District (NWD) and the rape charges against five soldiers of the Guyana Defence Force in March in the Mabaruma, North West District.

In April, police arrested one of two men who allegedly brutally raped a pregnant 17-year-old girl in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and recorded the entire ordeal. The victim further alleged that at the time of the rape, she was pregnant and as a result of the attack, she suffered a miscarriage.

Several of the rape cases reported this year, were also of children.

Additionally, the police said Thursday, that seven women have been the victims of murder compared to 20 for the corresponding period last year. Of the seven victims, six were killed during domestic violence incidents.