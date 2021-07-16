By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, KANSAS CITY, Kansas, Fri. July 16, 2021: Which team will advance to the quarterfinals of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 24th and 25th? That’s the million-dollar question as soccer teams from Groups A-D continue to slug it out for the coveted slots and bragging rights. Here’s where the points table stands currently:

MATCHES THIS WEEKEND

Today, Jamaica will face Guatemala at 6:30 PM EST while Suriname and Costa Rica clash at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, at 7:30 p.m., Grenada faces Qatar while Honduras faces Panama at 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the US will clash with Canada in a highly anticipated match-up at 5 p.m. Est while Haiti and Martinique will also face-off at the same time.

At 10 p.m., Mexico will face El Salvador while Guatemala faces Trinidad and Tobago.

The final group stage matches will be played on Tuesday, July 20th as Costa Rica faces Jamaica and Suriname faces Guadeloupe at 7 p.m.

At 10 p.m. EST, Panama will play Grenada while Costa Rica will face Qatar.

Winners from the final matches with the most points in each groups, will advance to the quarter finals.