News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 16, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending July 16, 2021:

The US is advising Americans to reconsider travel to the French Caribbean, St. Kitts & Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Due to COVID-19 rates.

Canada is warning against all Non-Essential Travel to Haiti in light of the ongoing tumult there following the assassination of its President.

The Cayman Islands is finally reopening for limited tourism this September. And beginning in mid-October, vaccinated travelers will be able to visit CI without quarantine.

Trinidad and Tobago will reopen its border to outside travelers tomorrow, July 17th. Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers will require a negative PCR test that is done 72 hours before arrival to enter but only vaccinated travelers will not have to quarantine once a vaccine card is shown.

Look For Tru by Hilton Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, expected to open in 2022.

KLM Airlines will open flights to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago as well as Bridgetown, Barbados three times a week this winter season.

And Frontier Airlines has inaugurated two nonstop flights from Miami and Orlando to the shores of St. Martin – operating weekly on Saturdays. Orlando is a brand-new gateway for St. Martin.