By NAN Lifestyle Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 16, 2022: A Caribbean immigrant chef is among those included in the first ever New York Timesin-person cooking event series this fall.

St. Lucian-born chef, Nina Compton, is part of the New York Times Cooking tour across the United States.

On October 1, New York Times Cooking writer Yewande Komolafe will be hosting a class with the James Beard Award-winning chef of Compère Lapin in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Chef Nina will lead guests through a cooking class centered around Caribbean Creole cuisine. The two-session, interactive course will take place at her restaurant, Bywater American Bistro in the Bywater district of the city.

The tour will conclude at The New York Times Food Festival on October 8 in New York City. Those who can’t attend this fall’s in-person events can still take part at home with New York Times Cooking’s brand new Cooking Kits including a Caribbean Creole Cuisine Kit, curated with Nina Compton. Each kit will feature exclusive recipes with access to video tutorials, and direct links to New York Times Cooking recipes which integrate the selection of specialty ingredients included.