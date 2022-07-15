News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 15, 2022: It’s summer and that means lighter eating right? Here’s a Caribbean inspired chicken salad that is sure to please and provide nutrition too. It’s Caribbean Broccoli Chicken Salad.

Ingredients

¾ lb Deli fried chicken tenders

1 mango

1 lime, for juice

1 head Bibb (or iceberg) lettuce

3 tablespoons mango chutney (or sweet and sour sauce)

2 tablespoons peach preserves

3 tablespoons plain low-fat yogurt

2 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1 (12-oz) bag broccoli slaw

½ cup golden raisins

2 tablespoons sunflower seeds

Prep

Cut chicken tenders into thin slices.

Peel and slice mango (1 1/2 cups).

Squeeze lime for juice (1 tablespoon).

Remove lettuce core; separate individual leaves.

Directions

Prepare dressing in medium bowl by whisking chutney, preserves, and lime juice until smooth. Stir in yogurt and mayonnaise until blended.

Add slaw, chicken, mango, and raisins; toss to coat.

Arrange lettuce leaves on serving plates and top with salad; sprinkle with sunflower seeds. Serve.

Editor’s Note: Reprinted from Publix Aprons Simple Meals