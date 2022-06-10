By Paulette Daley

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June10, 2022: It’s the 16th annual Caribbean American Heritage Month. Here is a recipe that will have you cooking like a pro this CAHM. It’s Jerk Pork.

Ingredients

5 lb pork shoulder, sliced into 1-inch-thick slabs

1 large onion

5 stalks scallion

5 cloves garlic

5 sprigs thyme

12 pimento seeds, crushed

1 Scotch bonnet pepper (without seeds)

1 tsp salt

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 bottle Jamaican jerk seasoning

Aluminum foil

Soaked apple wood chips (if using grill)

Red Stripe beer (if using grill)

METHOD

Blend onion, scallion, garlic, thyme, pimento, Scotch bonnet pepper, salt, sugar, black pepper, and jerk

seasoning in a small food processor. Reserve 1 tbsp of seasoning. Marinate cleaned and washed pork in remaining seasoning for 24 hours.

Using an oven When ready to cook, preheat oven to 400°F. Add marinated pork to baking container, cover with foil, and cook for 30 minutes. Lower temperature to 275°F and allow to cook slowly until pork is tender. Baste pork with juices every

20 minutes until cooked. Chop into small pieces and serve.

Using charcoal grill When ready to cook, preheat charcoal grill to 400°F (indirect heat method). Wrap soaked wood chips in foil

and puncture. Add reserved seasoning and Red Stripe to a spray bottle. Add marinated pork to grill over indirect heat. Close grill and cook for 30–45 minutes. Lower grill temperature to 275°F and allow to cook slowly (direct heat), fl ipping every 30 minutes until tender

Spray with seasoned Red Stripe beer to keep moist. Chop into small pieces and serve.

*Recipe from Publix Aprons Recipe

EDITOR’S NOTE: Paulette Daley grew up in the Tweedside district of Clarendon, Jamaica. She is a mother of four, a grandmother of nine, and a great-grandmother of one. Her love language is cooking Jamaican food to feed her family, her many relatives, and friends. Her favorite dish to cook is oxtails served with rice and gungo peas.