8News Americas, PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad, Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020: An 18-year-old woman win Trinidad and Tobago has become the youngest person on the island to die from COVID-19, authorities said Wednesday.

Trinidad and Tobago health authorities said the young woman also had pre-existing conditions even as Dr Maryam Richards, Principal Medical Officer – Institution, told the Ministry of Health virtual media conference that “this is a warning sign to our population that COVID-19 strikes all persons.”

Dr. Richards did not disclose further details about the person in keeping with the practice adopted by health officials here in maintaining patient confidentiality.

The Ministry of Heath said that so far, 106 people have died from the virus.

Meanwhile, 5,568 persons have tested positive for the virus with 1, 276 being active. The number of people in state quarantine is 113, while 1,182 are in home isolation.

The news comes as St. Lucia reported a 12-year-old as the youngest person on that island to be infected with COVID-19.