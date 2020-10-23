By Chef Creig Greenridge

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 23, 2020: This weekend, we feature a delicious Caribbean dish from Barbados that comes from Chef Creig Greenridge of CM Catering who has been named Barbados Chef of the Year twice and was selected as the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Rum & Rhythm People’s Choice Chef of the Year in 2018 and 2019. Here’s how you too can make Barbados Fish Cake at home this weekend.

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs salted cod

1 oz dill, chopped

1 oz thyme, chopped

1 oz Marjoram

1 oz chives, chopped

3 oz onion, chopped

1 oz scotch bonnet pepper, chopped

1 tbsp pepper sauce

1 tbsp baking powder

2 lb white flour

1 ltr cooking oil

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp curry powder

Salt to taste

16 oz water (plus extra if needed)

Dipping Sauce Recipe:

Ingredients:

METHOD

Cod fish

Boil cod twice for 30 minutes each time and submerge in water to cool before removing and shredding finely. Keep the salted cod water to add to the batter later. Mix dry ingredients together. Gradually add salted water from cod and mix gently with a spoon, or by hand, to form a thick batter. Add more water as needed. Add oil to saucepan and heat until it reaches 350°F. Coat a teaspoon in oil and scoop batter into balls. Drop formed batter into hot oil, being careful not to overcrowd the pan. Fry at medium heat until golden brown. Let cool and enjoy!

Dipping Sauce

Add ingredients to a bowl and whisk until well-blended together.

Bon Appetite