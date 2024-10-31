Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

News Americas, MIAMI, FL: We bring you an exotic Caribbean recipe that is sure to whet your appetite and leave you salivating for more. If you are an adventurous foodie try this Antiguan rice pudding / Black Pudding. We dare you!

Black-Pudding-recipes

Antiguan Rice Pudding | Black Pudding

This exotic Antiguan rice pudding, also known as Black Pudding, is made using cow's intestines filled with a mixture of rice, coconut milk, and spices, combined with cow's blood. After cooking and cooling, it's served with hot sauce or mango/tamarind sour for a deliciously adventurous dish.
Course Dessert

Ingredients
  

  • 4 yards runners the intestines of the cow cleaned thoroughly with lime and vinegar. (available at most Hispanic or Muslim butcheries if you are in the US or Canada)
  • 1 pint cow’s blood available at most Hispanic or Muslim butcheries if you are in the US or Canada

Filling

  • 2 pts rice
  • 1 can coconut milk
  • Shallot
  • Celery
  • Thyme
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • Salt
  • Sugar
  • Limes or lime juice
  • Basil

Instructions
 

Preparation

  • Clean the runners with lime juice and salt until free from mucus.
  • Cook the rice with the grated coconut and seasonings.
  • Allow to cool when finished.
  • Mix the rice with spice, salt and sugar to taste.
  • Strain the blood over this mixture and mix together until rice is evenly coated and free of lumps.
  • Fill the runners using a funnel or sausage maker, making sure that there is no space left after filling.
  • Tie the ends of the runners and boil gently for about 20 minutes.
  • Prick with a skewer to test for “dampness.”
  • When thoroughly cooked, the blood is congealed around the grains of rice.
  • When quite finished, allow to cool and darken before brushing with oil.
  • Serve with hot sauce or mango or tamarind sour.
Your Antiguan rice pudding is ready.

