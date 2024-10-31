News Americas, MIAMI, FL: We bring you an exotic Caribbean recipe that is sure to whet your appetite and leave you salivating for more. If you are an adventurous foodie try this Antiguan rice pudding / Black Pudding. We dare you!
Antiguan Rice Pudding | Black Pudding
This exotic Antiguan rice pudding, also known as Black Pudding, is made using cow's intestines filled with a mixture of rice, coconut milk, and spices, combined with cow's blood. After cooking and cooling, it's served with hot sauce or mango/tamarind sour for a deliciously adventurous dish.
Ingredients
- 4 yards runners the intestines of the cow cleaned thoroughly with lime and vinegar. (available at most Hispanic or Muslim butcheries if you are in the US or Canada)
- 1 pint cow’s blood available at most Hispanic or Muslim butcheries if you are in the US or Canada
Filling
- 2 pts rice
- 1 can coconut milk
- Shallot
- Celery
- Thyme
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- Salt
- Sugar
- Limes or lime juice
- Basil
Instructions
Preparation
- Clean the runners with lime juice and salt until free from mucus.
- Cook the rice with the grated coconut and seasonings.
- Allow to cool when finished.
- Mix the rice with spice, salt and sugar to taste.
- Strain the blood over this mixture and mix together until rice is evenly coated and free of lumps.
- Fill the runners using a funnel or sausage maker, making sure that there is no space left after filling.
- Tie the ends of the runners and boil gently for about 20 minutes.
- Prick with a skewer to test for “dampness.”
- When thoroughly cooked, the blood is congealed around the grains of rice.
- When quite finished, allow to cool and darken before brushing with oil.
- Serve with hot sauce or mango or tamarind sour.
Your Antiguan rice pudding is ready.