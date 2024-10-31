Clean the runners with lime juice and salt until free from mucus.

Cook the rice with the grated coconut and seasonings.

Allow to cool when finished.

Mix the rice with spice, salt and sugar to taste.

Strain the blood over this mixture and mix together until rice is evenly coated and free of lumps.

Fill the runners using a funnel or sausage maker, making sure that there is no space left after filling.

Tie the ends of the runners and boil gently for about 20 minutes.

Prick with a skewer to test for “dampness.”

When thoroughly cooked, the blood is congealed around the grains of rice.

When quite finished, allow to cool and darken before brushing with oil.