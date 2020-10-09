Caribbean Recipes – Jamaican Oxtail

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 2, 2020: This weekend, we take a virtual trip to Jamaica for some tasty oxtails. Here’s how you too can make it at home this weekend.

INGREDIENTS

2 ½ pounds of oxtails

-1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

-1 tablespoon of soy sauce

-1 tablespoon of salt

-1 tablespoon of garlic and herb spices

-1 tablespoon of sugar

-1 teaspoon of Grace browning sauce

-¼ teaspoon paprika

-¼ teaspoon pepper

-¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

-2 tablespoons vegetable oil

-2 carrots

-2 celery stalks

-1 chopped onion

-4 cloves of garlic

-3 cups of beef broth

-1 bunch of thyme

-1 sprig rosemary

-1 bay leaf

-2 tablespoons butter

METHOD

Add oxtail to a bowl and clean with lemon juice and vinegar. Wash and add a dash of white rum and set aside.

In a smaller bowl, mix Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, salt, garlic and herb seasoning, browning sauce, sugar, paprika and both types of pepper to create a sauce.

Add the sauce to the oxtail.

Place a pressure cooker over a high heat and add vegetable oil.

Once hot, add the oxtail and let it brown. Add your beef broth, thyme, rosemary, garlic, onion and bay leaf and pressure for about 10 minutes or until oxtail softens.

In another pot, add a bit more oil and to it, carrots, a whole scotch bonnet pepper, more onions and chopped celery.

Add oxtail and some of the liquid from the pressure and let it simmer until the sauce thickens.

Your authentic Jamaican oxtail is now ready to serve! Serve with rice and peas and fried plantain.

Bon Appetite