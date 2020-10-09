Jamaican Soccer Star Accused Of Homophobic Slur Suspended, Fined

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 9, 2020: A Jamaican soccer star with the Phoenix Rising, has been fined and suspended for his alleged use of a homophobic slur towards San Diego Loyal’s Collin Martin on Sept. 30th.

Junior Flemmings has been suspended for six games and slapped with an undisclosed fine following an investigation by the USL Championship into claims that he called Martin, who came out as gay in June 2018 while with Minnesota United, a “batty bwoy.” The suspension covers the entirety of the 2020 USL Championship Playoffs.

The incident occurred last week as the Rising faced the Loyals. Martin and his head coach Landon Donovan led the team in walking off the pitch in protest, causing San Diego to forfeit the match and end their chances of reaching the playoffs.

Flemmings later denied using the slur, calling the allegations “false” on Twitter. But he has since deleted his account and remains on administrative leave from Rising.

The USL, American soccer’s second tier championship, said Flemmings’ ban “

In a statement on the Phoenix website, General Manager Bobby Dulle said the club “accepts and supports the results of this investigation.”

Phoenix Rising FC will play Sacramento Republic FC in the USL Championship Western Conference Quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

With the support of the USLPA and the USLBPA, the United Soccer League announced last Thursday a partnership with The Institute for Sport and Social Justice which will see The Institute provide league-wide sensitivity training and education for all staff and players ahead of the 2021 season.

“Prejudiced language and bigotry has no place in sport or anywhere else for that matter,” said Berke Bakay, Governor of Phoenix Rising FC last week. “The on-field events of Wednesday’s match could not be more contrary to the values of our organization. Bringing both clubs together to fight prejudice will undoubtedly lead to great things. We look forward to the implementation of these educational programs and hope that they can serve as a model for our league.”