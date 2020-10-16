Caribbean Recipes – Vegetable Rundown

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 16, 2020: This weekend, we feature a Caribbean vegan dish that is not only simple to make but tasty and nutritious, and good for any gym enthusiast. Here’s how you too can make it at home this weekend.

INGREDIENTS

Vegetable oil

1/2 Onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled and diced

1 tsp black pepper

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 tsp pimento

1/2 scotch bonnet pepper, chopped

¼ of a pumpkin or butternut squash cubed

1 sweet potato, sliced

1/2 green bell pepper sliced

1/2 red bell pepper sliced

1 can coconut milk

1 sprig of fresh thyme

1 fresh corn, chopped into bite sized pieces

½ a bag of frozen Broccoli

½ a bag of Spinach

METHOD

Add oil to a deep saucepan or Dutch Pot.

Once hot, add onions and garlic and cook until translucent.

Add black pepper, pimento and grated ginger, scotch bonnet and fresh thyme and stir.

Add sweet potato, pumpkin or butternut squash, and other vegetables.

Top with coconut milk and stir.

Simmer for 15-20 minutes until veggies are all cooked through.

Serve with Jasmine rice, hot.

Bon Appetite