The tournament is set to be played at the Sooriyawewa stadium in its entirety and is set to run until December 16th but it will be without Jamaican-born batting star, Chris Gayle.

Gayle has reportedly pulled out due to an injury.

He told the Kandy Tuskers franchise that he will not be traveling to Sri Lanka because of it. Without mentioning or confirming any injury, the Tuskers simply tweeted: “We are sad to announce that Chris Gayle will not be playing for us in this year’s @LPLT20.”

Gayle, 41, also avoided all mentions of it on social media, except to post a photo of him standing next to a giant plastic red rooster on Instagram with the caption: “One day you’re COCK of the walk…the next a feather duster! #LivingDiLife.”

The Jamaican batting star holds the record for hitting the most sixes in the T20 format. He was recently seen in the IPL, turning up for Kings XI Punjab.

Gayle was set to join former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the team.

The Kandy franchise is owned by Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s brother Sohail and will be coached by former Sri Lanka batsman Hashan Tillakaratne.