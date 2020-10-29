News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020: Caribbean footballer, Jamaica international Maalique Foster, was in stable condition Wednesday after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

The shooting, which occurred in Portmore in St Catherine, Jamaica, also left two dead. It occurred when an assailant opened fire on a group playing dominoes.

Jamaica media reports say the 23-year-old Reggae Boyz forward, who most recently represented Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona in Israel’s top flight, was shot and subsequently underwent surgery. But the extent of his injuries is unclear.

Foster has scored four goals in nine appearances for the senior Reggae Boyz and was part of the squad for last year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

His shooting comes on the heels of the shooting of veteran former Reggae Boy Jermaine Johnson in central Kingston last month.