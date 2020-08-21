News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 21, 2020: The Trinbago Knight Riders team has an early lead on the points table in the Caribbean Premier League 2020 season.

The TKR beat the Jamaican Tallawahs last night by seven wickets to climb to four points in the competition to date after winning both their matches so far.

St. Lucia’s Zouks also beat Barbados’ Tridents yesterday by seven wickets.

Every other team except the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots now has points on the board. The Zouks has two as does the Tridents, the Tallawahs and Guyana’s Amazon Warriors.

Tomorrow, August 22nd, the Patriots will be hoping to add to the points table as they take on the Zouks at 10 a.m. at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Guyana’s Warriors will take on The Tallwahs at 5:30 pm, also on Saturday.

WHERE TO WATCH CPL 2020?

Willow TV broadcast all matches

CNC 3 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

ZIZ- TV – St. Kitts & Nevis

Digicel Play Broadcast – Dominica & Montserrat.

Geo Super – Pakistan.

FOX SPORTS – Australia

Sky Sports NZ – New Zealand, United Kingdom & Ireland.

Sony Live, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Star Sports – India.

Star Sports, Sony Six HD – Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal

The rest of the CPL 2020 schedule is as follows:

Sun 23 Aug, 10 am

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents

Sun 23 Aug, 5:30 pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks

Queen’s Park Oval

Tues 25 August, 10 am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents

Tues 25 August, 5:30 pm

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Wed 26 August 10 am

St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders

Wed 26 August, 5:30 pm

Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs

Thurs 27 August, 10 am

St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 27 August, 5:30 pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 10 am

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 5:30 pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sun 30 August, 10 am

Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

Sun 30 August, 5:30 pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Tues 1 September, 10 am

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

Tues 1 September, 5:30 pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents

Wed 2 September, 10 am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 2 September, 5:30 pm

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Thurs 3 September, 10 am

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 3 September, 5:30 pm

Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sat 5 September, 10 am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 5 September, 5:30 pm

Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

Sun 6 September, 10 am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sun 6 September, 5:30 pm

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

Queens Park Oval

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semifinal 1 (1st v 4th)

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semifinal 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

Thurs 10 September, TBC

Final