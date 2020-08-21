News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 21, 2020: The Trinbago Knight Riders team has an early lead on the points table in the Caribbean Premier League 2020 season.
The TKR beat the Jamaican Tallawahs last night by seven wickets to climb to four points in the competition to date after winning both their matches so far.
St. Lucia’s Zouks also beat Barbados’ Tridents yesterday by seven wickets.
Every other team except the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots now has points on the board. The Zouks has two as does the Tridents, the Tallawahs and Guyana’s Amazon Warriors.
Tomorrow, August 22nd, the Patriots will be hoping to add to the points table as they take on the Zouks at 10 a.m. at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.
Guyana’s Warriors will take on The Tallwahs at 5:30 pm, also on Saturday.
WHERE TO WATCH CPL 2020?
Willow TV broadcast all matches
CNC 3 in Trinidad and Tobago.
Sports Max TV, ESPN TV
ZIZ- TV – St. Kitts & Nevis
Digicel Play Broadcast – Dominica & Montserrat.
Geo Super – Pakistan.
FOX SPORTS – Australia
Sky Sports NZ – New Zealand, United Kingdom & Ireland.
Sony Live, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Star Sports – India.
Star Sports, Sony Six HD – Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal
The rest of the CPL 2020 schedule is as follows:
Sun 23 Aug, 10 am
Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents
Sun 23 Aug, 5:30 pm
Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks
Queen’s Park Oval
Tues 25 August, 10 am
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents
Tues 25 August, 5:30 pm
Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Wed 26 August 10 am
St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders
Wed 26 August, 5:30 pm
Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs
Thurs 27 August, 10 am
St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Thurs 27 August, 5:30 pm
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sat 29 August, 10 am
Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sat 29 August, 5:30 pm
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs
Sun 30 August, 10 am
Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks
Sun 30 August, 5:30 pm
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Tues 1 September, 10 am
Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders
Tues 1 September, 5:30 pm
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents
Wed 2 September, 10 am
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Wed 2 September, 5:30 pm
St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Thurs 3 September, 10 am
Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Thurs 3 September, 5:30 pm
Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Sat 5 September, 10 am
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks
Sat 5 September, 5:30 pm
Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents
Sun 6 September, 10 am
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sun 6 September, 5:30 pm
St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs
Queens Park Oval
Tues 8 September, TBC
Semifinal 1 (1st v 4th)
Tues 8 September, TBC
Semifinal 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
Thurs 10 September, TBC
Final