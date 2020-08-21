Donald Trump Makes An Appearance At DNC 2020 Via Caribbean Comedian Sarah Cooper

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 21, 2020: Donald Trump – or at least his voice – made an appearance at the DNC 2020 Convention last night via Caribbean born comedian Sarah Cooper.

Cooper, a 42-year-old Jamaican immigrant who has grown a devoted following for her TikTok videos in which she imitates Donald Trump, made an appearance at the DNC’s final night program, skewering the president and providing some laughs.

On a serious night in which Vice President and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden delivered a speech to the American voter, laying out his plans, Cooper also spent part of her on-screen time getting a bit more serious by urging people to vote.

“Whether you plan to vote by mail or in person with a mask, it is your vote, and it is your right. Don’t let Donald Trump take that away from you,” she said.

See her performance here

About Cooper

Cooper was born in Kingston, Jamaica. Her family moved to Rockville, Maryland, in 1980 and her father worked as an electrical engineer for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in nearby Washington while her mother in the human resources department of a consulting company.

Cooper was already interested in show business as a teenager and originally intended to study theater. However, following the wishes of her parents, she first pursued a degree outside the show business and earned degrees in Economics from the University of Maryland, College Park and in Digital Design from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She began performing stand-up comedy in Atlanta, and later accepted an offer to work as a user experience designer for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. While there, she continued to write and perform stand-up and met her now-husband, Jeff Palm, who was an engineer on Google Docs. In 2014, she wrote a blog post called “10 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings” that went viral with five million views.

Later that year, she left Google to pursue writing and comedy full time. She appeared in Home Movie: The Princess Bride, a fan film recreation of The Princess Bride, in the role of Inigo Montoya.

In spring 2020, Cooper began publishing a series of videos on Tik Tok in which she lip synced comments by Donald Trump on the topic of potential cures for the 2019 coronavirus. Cooper’s first viral satire features her lip syncing a minute of audio from the April 23 press briefing during which Trump suggested that shining light into the body and injecting household cleaners would be an effective method for treating the coronavirus. She subsequently produced several other viral videos based on the same premise.

