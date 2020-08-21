News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 21, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Aug. 21, 2020:

Over 1,500 new coronavirus cases were reported across the Caribbean Thursday and 17 deaths were reported.

The Dominican Republic is closing in on 90,000 coronavirus cases as its death toll has now surpassed 1,500 and it remains the epicenter of the virus in the Caribbean.

The US this week advised its nationals to reconsider travel to Bermuda, Anguilla and Saint Kitts and Nevis even though neither Anguilla or St. Kitts have reopened their borders.

Canada this week warned its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to the BVI, Guyana and Saint Kitts and Nevis, even though the later two have not reopened their borders.

Dreaming of Anguilla? The country is reopening to tourists on Aug. 21st but all international travelers must apply for entry. Further, applications will take into account the country of origin of prospective visitors.

The U.S. Virgin Islands, which reopened its borders to tourists in June, has now shut down again – at least for another month.

Saint Lucia has just one COVID-19 case and Serenity at Coconut Bay, at the southern tip of Saint Lucia, is now welcoming visitors again.

The Marriott is now offering a Work From Hotel Option for travelers now at both the Courtyard by Marriott Bridgetown, Barbados, and the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino through December 2020.