Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. Aug. 21, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday Aug. 21, 2020:

Superstar Madonna put the spotlight on Jamaica and its weed this week as she celebrated her 62nd birthday in Jamaica with a joint and a plate of weed in hand. she had no problem sharing the photos on Instagram.

Donald Trump has another gripe with the elections. now he is urging Republican governors not to place marijuana legalization initiatives on state ballots out of concern that it will increase Democratic turnout in elections.

The three-year-old Oregon-based cannabis company Dutchie this week announced it has raised a $35 million Series B round from new investor Howard Schultz and existing investors Casa Verde Capital, Thirty Five Ventures and Gron Ventures.

Wondering how much the legal cannabis market is poised to grow in the next four years? USD 27.89 bn according to a new study from “Global Legal Cannabis Market 2020-2024” from ResearchAndMarkets.com.

AFC Gamma, a real estate investment trust, has raised $80 million that, coupled with a $40 million credit line, gives the West Palm Beach, Florida, firm approximately $120 million to lend to marijuana businesses.

US biopharm tech firm PAO Group, says it is seeking partnerships with Israeli cannabis research and development firms Eybna and CannaSoul.

If you are in Pueblo, Colorado and need to buy marijuana, then head over to Ana, the new vending machine from the Strawberry Fields dispensary in Central Pueblo. You can purchase flower, edibles and vape oils without having to interact with a budtender.

A major convenience store broker has reached an agreement with Canadian company Centr Brands, to distribute its CBD drinks across the U.S. at gas stations including Circle K and Spee,dway.

Three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Green Thumb, (GTBIF); MedMen, (MMNWF) and Hexo (HEXO).