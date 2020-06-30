By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. June 30, 2020: A Caribbean country that has seen just 104 cases of coronavirus and none in weeks, is opening its doors to international travelers tomorrow.

But they are taking no chances and the rules are strict as The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation reopens on Wednesday, July 1st to allow for the resumption of international travel there.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., all incoming visitors from that country will be required to present a COVID-19 RT-PCR Negative (Swab) Test upon arrival.

Those arriving in The Bahamas between July 1st and July 7th must present results no more than ten days old. Those arriving Bahamas after July 7th must present results no more than seven days old.

Select individuals including: children under the age of 2; private pilots who do not deplane; Bahamian citizens, residents and homeowners who are returning to The Bahamas from English speaking CARICOM countries and Bahamian citizens and legal residents who are returning to The Bahamas from countries where they cannot obtain a COVID-19 RT-PCR (Swab) Test, will not be required to provide a test.

Bahamian citizens and legal residents who are returning to The Bahamas will be required to provide proof of their inability to receive a test upon arrival and they will be required to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine time, however, may be reduced if the traveler opts to take a test at their own expense and receives a negative result.

No quarantine will be required upon arrival, however, travelers who show symptoms of COVID-19 may be transferred to an area away from other passengers for further testing and evaluation.

At airports and seaports, healthcare personnel will conduct temperature screenings for all incoming visitors.

Travelers will be required to wear a face mask in any situation where it is necessary to enforce physical distancing guidelines, such as when entering and transiting air and sea terminals, while navigating security and customs screenings, and at baggage claim.

New fines and penalties for all persons, including Bahamian residents and visitors have been established for those not wearing face masks in areas where it is required.

Once on island, travelers should expect to follow The Bahamas’ “Healthy Traveler Campaign” that encourages both visitors and residents to continue practicing social distancing measures, regularly wash hands or use hand sanitizers, and pack appropriate PPE such as face masks, just as they would their swimsuits and sunscreen.

All travelers will be required to complete an electronic Health Visa prior to departure at travel.gov.bs.

Each traveler will need to upload their test results and provide contact information for contact tracing. An automated response will be provided upon completion, and travelers will be required to present proof of confirmation upon arrival in their destination.

Additional details about on-island protocols can be found at www.bahamas.com/travelupdates.

AIRLINES

Southwest will resume daily service between Baltimore and Nassau on July 1

JetBlue will resume daily service between New York (JFK) and Nassau as well as Fort Lauderdale and Nassau on July 2

Delta Airlines will be resuming its twice daily Atlanta to Nassau service July 2

United Airlines announced its daily Houston to Nassau and Newark to Nassau service will resume July 6 while Saturday-only Denver to Nassau service will resume July 11th.

American Airlines will resume daily flights between Charlotte and Nassau; Miami and Exuma; Miami and Eleuthera and twice daily flights between Miami and Nassau on July 7th.

Additional airlift resumptions are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Travelers should check with airlines directly for details on recommencement of service and any protocols for travel.

OTHER PHASED OPENINGS

Bahamas tourism officials said Phase 3, beginning July 13th, allows for the reopening of attractions, excursions and tours while Phase 4, beginning July 27, allows for vendors (including straw vendors) and jet ski operators to resume operations.

Reopening of borders will continue to be monitored and guided by The Bahamas government and health officials. Reopening dates are subject to change based on COVID-19 trends, if there is a deterioration in improvement or if government and health organizations deem these phases unsafe for residents or visitors.

