CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- May 22, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 22, 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for May 22, 2020:

As some Caribbean countries announce plans to reopen their borders to tourists beginning in June, strong do not travel advisories remain in effect from the U.S. State Department, the CDC and the Canadian and UK Governments.

But for those dreaming of a Caribbean vacation, St. Lucia has become the first country to announce it is definitively reopening to receive tourists on June 4, 2020. However, visitors will be required to present certified proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of boarding their flight and wear a face mask on island and practice social distancing.

Aruba, the USVI And Grenada are also planning to re-open their countries to international tourists in june but have not set any definitive dates as yet.

The Bahamas And Antigua And Barbuda have set a July 1, 2020 date to reopen their borders.

Five Caribbean Countries continue to see an uptick daily in coronavirus cases in the region with the Dominican Republic remaining the epicenter with 5,843 active cases, including 113 critical.

And Princess Cruises has scrapped its 2020 summer season sailing to the Caribbean because of closed ports and disrupted air travel related to the global coronavirus pandemic.