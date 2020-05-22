News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. May 22, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for May 22, 2020:

Bob Marley’s Grandson and former NFL Player, Nico Marley, hs launched a new new hemp-based CBD product line. LION X, according to Marley, is targeted to the he “forever millennial looking to get the most out of life.”

Researchers at the University of Lethbridge recently released results from a study that shows the benefits of CBD as an aid in blocking the cells that enter the body from the novel coronavirus.

Israel has approved the exports of medical cannabis, paving the way for sales abroad that may produce hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.



The Jamaican government recently announced that it will be allowing medical marijuana patients to make cannabis purchases online for pickup at “herb houses” as a means to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) unveiled a revised marijuana legalization bill on Wednesday, making a series of changes to previously introduced legislation including $1,000 licensing fee for a micro-cultivator permit and a $1,000 for a non-certified use permit.

Portland, Maine, has opted into the state’s recreational marijuana industry with plans that call for 20 retail licenses and a scoring bonus for applicants who have been residents for at least five years.

Leafly has released 5 weed strains to help you chill out. they Are: Northern Lights, GSC, Gelato, Blackberry Kush and remedy.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) and Curaleaf (OTC:CURLF).