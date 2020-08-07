News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 7, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Aug. 7, 2020:

The Caribbean added over 1,400 New Cases of Coronavirus Thursday with the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and French Guiana remaining the top three hot spots.

After more than four months, the US State Department on Thursday lifted its advisory warning US citizens against traveling abroad even as many countries including in the Caribbean have moved to ban american travelers.

Canada is still urging all nationals to Avoid non-essential travel internationally and that includes to the Caribbean.

The Only Corona Virus Free Nations In the Caribbean Currently are Anguilla and Dominica.

Belize has Now Delayed Its August 15th reopening to international travel due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in three districts, there.

American Tourists To Dutch St. St. Maarten Are Not Being allowed to cross the border into French St. Martin until further notice.

You can now fly from Barbados to more regional locations, thanks to interCaribbean Airways which will offer double daily air service from St. Lucia to Barbados, as well as a once daily service from Dominica, and 10 weekly flights from Grenada.

Jamaican Hotel Couples Resorts Is Offering A Great Getaway Deal For Couples at all four adults-only getaways: Couples Negril, Couples Tower Isle, Couples Sans Souci and Couples Swept Away. rates, per room Start at $349 if booked by Sept. 30th for travel until Dec. 24.