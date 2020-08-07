Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. Aug. 7, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday Aug. 7, 2020:

Star Buds, an internationally-operating cannabis retailer, has opened its first dispensary in Kingston, Jamaica, featuring a deli-style buying experience for its customers.

Hester Burkhalter, a great-grandmother who was arrested for having CBD oil at Magic Kingdom last year, has filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took a shot at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, This Week over recent comments she made defending marijuana provisions that were included in her chamber’s latest coronavirus relief legislation.

Thailand’s Cabinet This Week approved a proposal from the Public Health Ministry that would allow health professionals, farmers and medical patients to grow, produce and export medical cannabis and its products.

CBD drug Epidiolex Has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat seizures associated with a third medical condition, expanding the range of indications for the cannabis-derived medication.

The cumulative number of authorizations for individual patients in Brazil to import non registered medical cannabis products reached 18,650 at the end of March, according to data shared with Marijuana Business Daily.

Halo Labs Inc. has finalized a takeover of Outer Galactic Chocolates LLC. for roughly US$172,003.

Ready To Try CBD Lube? Here are three options: Quim Smooth Operator, Foria Awaken and Kush Queen Ignite.

It has not been a good week for Pot Stocks but three to look for this week are: CV Sciences Inc. (CVSI), Green Growth Brands Inc OTCMKTS: GGBXF and Acreage Holdings (ACRGF).