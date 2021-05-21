News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, May 21, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for May 21, 2021:

Guyana, French Guiana And Suriname Remains on the UK’s “Red List” Or Banned Travel Destinations.

Canada is Warning Its Nationals to Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Belize And Martinique.

The BVI, Cayman Islands, Saba, Grenada, St. Kitts And Nevis and Montserrat remain On the CDC’s List Of Level 1 or A COVID-19 Low Threat Destination.

Montserrat has updated it travel rules to allow vaccinated persons who provide proof as well as a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before commencing their journey to spend 10 instead of 14 days in quarantined upon arrival there.

Global hospitality company Benchmark has added Bermuda’s Cambridge Beaches Resort and Spa to its portfolio.

Regus, the Office Space Company, is set to open soon in Central Georgetown, Grand Cayman.

And The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF) is inviting the public to help change the course of a Caribbean hospitality professional’s career by purchasing raffle tickets at go.eventgroovefundraising.com/2021bodyholiday.