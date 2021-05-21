Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 21, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, May 21, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, which enjoys backing from rapper Snoop Dogg and tobacco giant Imperial Brands, launched Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

Jamaican women are likely first in line to benefit from new discoveries in London that found medical cannabis formulations are 100 per cent effective in killing breast cancer (HER2+) cells. The long sought after cure for breast cancer could come from a combination of medical cannabis formulations developed by Apollon Jamaica and medicinal mushroom formulations developed by AI Pharmaceuticals Jamaica.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has quietly announced it is “nearing the end of its review of certain marijuana grower applications, thereby allowing it to soon register additional entities authorized to produce marijuana for research purposes.” That means American researchers can, for the first time ever, conduct studies using real-world cannabis instead of the low-THC schwag.

US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), lans to reintroduce a bill to federally legalize marijuana and promote social equity in the industry as early as next week in the House of Representatives.

JSE-listed black-owned and‑managed investment holding company, Labat Africa, is making moves to being a major player in the world’s booming cannabis economy. The company has announced having forged an exclusive distribution and supply agreement with global hemp and the CBD (cannabidiol) smokable brand Ace & Axle.

Cannabis-related products have become more accessible than ever for people in Thailand, as bottled drinks scented like the plant are being sold at convenience stores and in vending machines nationwide.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

Paulina Vega, Colombian Beauty Queen’s Cannabis Company, has expanded operations To Costa Rica With CBD Products.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS: CURLF) Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)