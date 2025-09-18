News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Sept. 18, 2025: The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 is down to the wire — and fans are buzzing with one big question: will this year’s final feature chicken curry or curry chicken?

Cricket fans across the region know the friendly culinary rivalry well: Trinbagonians proudly insist on “chicken curry,” while Guyanese stick with “curry chicken.” Now, that playful debate has taken center stage even ahead of the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Saint Lucia Kings high-stakes Qualifier 2 clash on Saturday night at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Flashback – Supporters of Guyana Amazon Warriors during the Men’s 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Qualifier-1, match 32 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings at Guyana National Stadium on September 17, 2025 in Providence, Guyana. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

The winner will face the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday for the CPL title — and with the Warriors already locking in their place in the final after a thrilling 14-run win in Qualifier 1, the pressure could not be higher.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Await

Guyana’s home side punched their ticket to a third straight CPL final on Wednesday, holding off a spirited Saint Lucia comeback. Spinner Gudakesh Motie was the star of the night, snaring 4-30 to rip through the Kings’ top and middle order. The Kings were left reeling at 48 for seven before staging a fightback behind Khary Pierre’s quickfire 50 off 29 balls and cameos from Tymal Mills and Alzarri Joseph.

In the end, Guyana’s bowlers held their nerve, dismissing the Kings for 143 in 19.1 overs, sealing a 14-run victory and sparking wild celebrations from the home fans. Providence Stadium erupted in a sea of green, as supporters waved flags and chanted “Warriors! Warriors!” late into the night, setting the tone for what is expected to be a sold-out final.

Knight Riders Back on Track

For Trinbago, the timing could not be better. After stumbling with three straight losses to close the group stage, the Knight Riders roared back in Tuesday’s Eliminator with a dominant nine-wicket victory over the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons.

Alex Hales (L) and Nicholas Pooran (2L) of Trinbago Knight Riders walking off the filed with players of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons during the Men’s 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Eliminator, match 31 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Guyana National Stadium on September 16, 2025 in Providence, Guyana. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Nicholas Pooran was in unstoppable form, blasting an unbeaten 90 off 53 balls in a match-winning 143-run stand with Alex Hales, who contributed a steady 54 not out. Their chase of 161 was clinical, finishing with 15 balls to spare and giving the Knight Riders momentum at just the right time. Fans across Trinidad and Tobago took to social media to celebrate, with many calling it the team’s most complete performance of the season. This as Captain Nicholas Pooran was fined 20 per cent of his match fee after being charged with a Level 1 offence under the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Code of Conduct.

Nicholas Pooran was fined 20 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent towards umpire Ryan Banwarie. During the first Eliminator against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on Wednesday, which the Knight Riders won by nine wickets, Pooran was seen speaking aggressively to on field umpire Banwarie.

Pooran, who was named Player-of-the-Match after scoring an unbeaten 90, was subsequently charged with showing dissent at an umpire’s decision. He accepted the sanction and was fined 20 per cent of his match fee.

High Stakes, High Drama

Saturday night’s Qualifier 2 promises fireworks. For the Kings, it’s a chance to redeem themselves and reach back-to-back CPL finals. For the Knight Riders, it’s a shot at their first title since 2020 and a chance to add to their record haul of championships.

The head-to-head rivalry between the Knight Riders and the Warriors has been closely contested, with each side winning six of their last ten encounters. Fans are already joking about whether Sunday’s final will be a “chicken curry” or “curry chicken” affair. The rivalry, while lighthearted, reflects the passion Caribbean cricket fans bring to CPL season — where food, music, and cricket collide in a festival atmosphere.

Sunday Showdown Beckons

Whoever emerges victorious on Saturday will have little time to rest before taking on the in-form Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final. The home team will have the crowd behind them, but either the Knight Riders or the Saint Lucia Kings have the firepower to bring the fight.

With Shimron Hetmyer find form for Guyana or will Nicholas Pooran be in red-hot touch for TKR. The stage is set for two blockbuster nights of cricket this weekend.

One thing is certain: come Sunday, Caribbean cricket fans will be feasting — whether it’s chicken curry or curry chicken on the menu.