KINGSTON, Jamaica, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — World of Dolphins Inc., an indirect subsidiary of Leisure Investments Holdings LLC, announced today that it is exploring a sale of its 79.99% stake in Dolphin Cove Limited.

Dolphin Cove Limited is a renowned Jamaican marine attractions company operating four premier locations on the island’s north coast (Ocho Rios, Moon Palace, Jamaica Grande, and Lucea) offering immersive dolphin and marine wildlife experiences and Yaaman Adventure Park (Ocho Rios) offering an adventure park complete with four-wheel drive vehicles, ziplines, waterfalls and other outdoor adventures. The company is publicly traded on the Jamaica Stock Exchange under the ticker DCOVE. Established in 1998, Dolphin Cove has grown into a leader in experiential tourism—offering dolphin programs, diverse animal encounters, restaurants, and retail services. Today, the company is majority-owned (79.99%) by World of Dolphins Inc., while founder Stafford Burrowes retains a minority stake (approximately 9.8%) and continues to serve as Chairman of the Board.

World of Dolphins asks that parties interested in purchasing some or all of its 79.99% stake in Dolphin Cove please reach out to [email protected] and [email protected] at Greenhill & Co, who is serving as the company’s investment banker. For inquiries, Greenhill advisors will provide non-disclosure agreements and data room access, including a detailed timeline for the sale process.

On March 31, 2025, Leisure Investments Holdings LLC—the global operator of 30+ marine parks and dolphin habitats— and certain of its affiliates (collectively, the “Debtors”) voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. World of Dolphins and Dolphin Cove Limited have not filed chapter 11 cases and are not parties to any other formal restructuring or insolvency proceeding.

ABOUT DOLPHIN COVE LIMITED (JSE:DCOVE)

Additional information, including court filings and claims details, is available at veritaglobal.net/dolphinco or by calling 888-733-1434 (U.S./Canada) or 310-751-2633 (International).