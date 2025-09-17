News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 17, 2025: The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are back in business — and back in contention for their first Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title since 2020 — after a commanding nine-wicket win over the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in Tuesday’s Eliminator at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Usman Tariq (R) and Nicholas Pooran (L) of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate the dismissal of Andries Gous of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons during the Men’s 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Eliminator, match 31 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Guyana National Stadium on September 16, 2025 in Providence, Guyana. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Coming into the knockout fixture on a three-match losing streak, TKR’s form had been under heavy scrutiny. But Nicholas Pooran and Alex Hales produced a masterclass in controlled aggression, putting on an unbroken 143-run stand that powered the Knight Riders to victory with 15 balls to spare and sent a warning shot to the rest of the playoff field.

Falcons Falter After Strong Start

The Falcons, playing their first-ever CPL knockout match, appeared well-set to post a daunting total after a magnificent 108-run second-wicket partnership between Andries Gous (61 off 45) and Amir Jangoo (55 off 49). At 129-1 with four overs remaining, a score in excess of 180 looked likely.

But the innings unraveled spectacularly. Spinner Usman Tariq struck twice in quick succession, removing both set batters to trigger a collapse. The Falcons lost four wickets for just five runs in a 12-ball span, finishing on 161-8 — well short of what their position had promised.

Tariq finished with 2-19, while Saurabh Netravalkar (3-23) and Andre Russell (2-30) were clinical in the death overs, strangling the scoring and denying the Falcons a strong finish.

Pooran, Hales Seal It In Style

TKR’s reply was clinical. Although Colin Munro fell early for 14 to Rahkeem Cornwall, any hopes the Falcons had of a fightback quickly evaporated. Hales anchored the innings with a composed 54* from 40 deliveries, while Pooran unleashed his full range of strokeplay, blasting an unbeaten 90 from 53 balls.

Their partnership dismantled the Falcons’ bowling attack and ensured there was no repeat of TKR’s recent batting collapses. By the halfway stage of the chase, the result was already a formality, and the Knight Riders coasted home comfortably.

Momentum at the Right Time

This victory could prove to be a turning point for TKR, who looked in danger of crashing out early after a poor finish to the group stage. Snapping a three-match losing run in such emphatic fashion gives them renewed confidence as they look ahead to the next playoff clash against the loser of Qualifier 1 between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings.

TKR will need two more wins to capture their fifth CPL title — but with Pooran and Hales in sublime form and their bowling unit back to its best, they suddenly look like a team peaking at the perfect time.

For now, TKR fans can celebrate a performance that brought back memories of their dominant campaigns of the past — and keeps alive hopes of reclaiming CPL glory in 2025.

Scores

FALCONS 166-8 in 20 overs (Andries Gous 61, Amir Jangoo 55, Shakib Al Hasan 26 not out; Saurabh Netravalkar 3-23, Usman Tariq 2-19, Andre Russell 2-30).

KNIGHT RIDERS 168-1 in 17.3 overs (Nicholas Pooran 90 not out, Alex Hales 54 not out, Colin Munro 14).