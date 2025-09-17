News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Weds. Sept. 17, 2025: The Donald Trump administration has announced new citizenship tests that immigrants must pass to become naturalized.

FLASHBACK – New US citizens use handheld fans to take shade from the sun during a naturalization ceremony at George Washington’s Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, Virginia, US, on Friday, July 4, 2025. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is delivering the keynote address as approximately one hundred people are taking the Oath of Citizenship. Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, (USCIS), announced today, Sept. 17th, that the 2025 version of the naturalization civics test will go into effect immediately. The agency says the revamped exam will better assess applicants’ knowledge of U.S. history and government, restore “integrity” to the naturalization process, and ensure that only those who “fully embrace our values and principles as a nation” can join the ranks of U.S. citizens.

What’s Changing – and Why It Matters

Until now, the civics test consisted of 10 randomly selected questions from a list of 100, with applicants required to answer at least six correctly to pass. The test could be taken in an interview-style format with an immigration officer, and questions focused on U.S. history, government structure, and basic civic principles.

The 2025 version, USCIS says, will not just quiz applicants on rote memorization but will also assess their ability to apply knowledge in context. Officers will be trained to probe for deeper understanding and use new scoring guidance to evaluate responses.

The agency is also stepping up English-language requirements, tightening the review process for disability exemptions and reintroducing neighborhood investigations — a practice that had largely fallen out of use. These “integrity checks,” USCIS says, are meant to ensure applicants meet all statutory requirements, including good moral character, before being sworn in.

“American citizenship is the most sacred citizenship in the world and should only be reserved for aliens who will fully embrace our values and principles as a nation,” said USCIS Spokesperson Matthew Tragesser. “By ensuring only those aliens who meet all eligibility requirements, including the ability to read, write, and speak English and understand U.S. government and civics, are able to naturalize, the American people can be assured that those joining us as fellow citizens are fully assimilated and will contribute to America’s greatness. These critical changes are the first of many.”

The Bigger Picture: Politics & Immigration

Immigration advocates argue that the timing of these changes — just as the U.S. is experiencing heightened political polarization — could make the path to citizenship harder for some immigrants, especially those with limited English or formal education.

The Trump administration, however, has been clear about its goals: a tougher, more “merit-based” immigration system that prioritizes assimilation and filters out those seen as less likely to contribute positively to society. The emphasis on “positive contributions” as part of the good moral character assessment has raised eyebrows, with some wondering if this could be interpreted in ways that unfairly penalize certain applicants.

Caribbean and Latin American Impact

For Caribbean and Latin American immigrants — who make up a significant share of new citizens each year — the new test could mean more preparation time and potential delays. Organizations that offer citizenship prep classes may need to update their materials quickly to reflect the new format.

Why It Matters Now

Naturalization is not just a bureaucratic process — it’s a gateway to political power. Citizenship allows immigrants to vote, run for office, and fully participate in civic life. With the 2026 midterm elections approaching, the stakes are high.

For now, immigrants preparing for their citizenship interview should familiarize themselves with the new study materials on the USCIS Citizenship Resource Center website and seek legal help if they have questions about eligibility.