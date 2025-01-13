dominican-american-influencer-Killadamente-dead-at-27

News Americas, New York, NY, January 13, 2025: Dominican American influencer Carol Acosta, widely known as “Killadamente,” has passed away at the age of 27. Acosta, whose life was marked by modest beginnings, inspired millions with her messages of self-love and body positivity.

FLASHBACK -Killadamente arrives at Roc Nation’s Roc da Court all-star basketball game benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada at Tarkanian Court on April 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As a young girl growing up in Newark, New Jersey, Acosta faced bullying about her weight and navigated a chaotic home life. However, she transformed those challenges into an uplifting online presence, becoming a voice for self-acceptance and anti-bullying. Her vibrant personality and relatable humor resonated deeply, especially among the Dominican diaspora.

Acosta passed away on January 3, according to her sisters, Katherine and Katyan Acosta. The cause of her death remains unclear, though social media posts suggest she suffered a medical emergency before being hospitalized. She is survived by her two young children.

Known for her online persona “Killadamente,” Acosta gained a following of 6.7 million on Instagram, where she shared messages of empowerment, showcased bold fashion choices, and spoke out on issues like domestic violence and mental health. Her 2017 anthem “Me Amo y No Me Importa” (“I Love Myself and I Don’t Care”) encapsulated her mission to inspire others to embrace self-love unapologetically.

Friends and fans, including Dominican American model Denise Mercedes, celebrated Acosta as a trailblazer who broke beauty stereotypes and used her Spanglish content to connect authentically with her audience.

“She reached her goals and inspired so many of us to love ourselves,” said Evelyn Calle, a childhood friend.

Though her life was humble, her legacy is anything but, leaving an indelible mark on her community and beyond.