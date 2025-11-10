News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Nov. 10, 2025: Music’s Biggest Night – the Grammys, returns Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy unveiled this year’s nominees across 95 categories, including stacked fields for Reggae, Global Music, Latin and African Music – with Caribbean and Latin heavyweights and global icons sharing the spotlight.
Best Reggae Album
(Albums with >75% new reggae recordings)
- Lila Iké — Treasure Self Love. Ike is the lone female reggae singer among this year’s nominees.
- Vybz Kartel — Heart & Soul
- Keznamdi — BLXXD & FYAH
- Mortimer — From Within
- Jesse Royal — No Place Like Home
Why it matters: A fresh, roots-forward slate mixes veteran voices (Kartel, Jesse Royal) with ascendant torchbearers (Lila Iké, Mortimer, Keznamdi), signaling a year rich in songwriting and live-band energy.
Best Global Music Performance
(New vocal or instrumental recordings)
- Bad Bunny — “EoO”
- Ciro Hurtado — “Cantando en el Camino”
- Angélique Kidjo — “JERUSALEMA”
- Yeisy Rojas — “Inmigrante Y Que?”
- Shakti — “Shrini’s Dream [Live]”
- Anoushka Shankar feat. Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar — “Daybreak”
Best African Music Performance
- Burna Boy — “Love”
- Davido feat. Omah Lay — “With You”
- Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin — “Hope & Love”
- Ayra Starr feat. Wizkid — “Gimme Dat”
- Tyla — “PUSH 2 START”
Best Global Music Album
(Albums with >75% new Global Music recordings)
- Siddhant Bhatia — Sounds Of Kumbha
- Burna Boy — No Sign of Weakness
- Youssou N’Dour — Éclairer le monde (Light the World)
- Shakti — Mind Explosion [50th Anniversary Tour Live]
- Anoushka Shankar feat. Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar — Chapter III: We Return To Light
- Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia — Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo
Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.
La Fleur de Cayenne
Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band
The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa
Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole
Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro
Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard
Miguel Zenón Quartet
Best Latin Pop Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.
Cosa Nuestra
Rauw Alejandro
BOGOTÁ DELUXE
Andrés Cepeda
Tropicoqueta
KAROL G
Cancionera
Natalia Lafourcade
**¿Y ahora qué?**
Alejandro Sanz
Best Música Urbana Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Música Urbana recordings.
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Bad Bunny
Mixteip
J Balvin
FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado
Feid
NAIKI
Nicki Nicole
EUB DELUXE
Trueno
SINFÓNICO — En Vivo
Yandel
Category 60
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.
Genes Rebeldes
Aterciopelados
ASTROPICAL
Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL
PAPOTA
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
ALGORHYTHM
Los Wizzards
Novela
Fito Paez
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.
MALA MÍA
Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
Y Lo Que Viene
Grupo Frontera
Sin Rodeos
Paola Jara
**Palabra De To’s [Seca]**
Carín León
**Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande [En Vivo]**
Bobby Pulido
When & How To Watch
The 2026 GRAMMYs air Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, live from Los Angeles on CBS, with streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.
New For 2026
The Academy added two categories – Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover – continuing its push to recognize a broader spectrum of artistry and craft across music.
Music’s Biggest Night is set; now it’s over to Recording Academy voting members to decide who takes home the hardware in reggae, global, and African music’s most competitive year in recent memory.
ALL 2026 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS
Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.
DtMF
Bad Bunny
Scotty Dittrich, Hydra Hitz, La Paciencia, JULiA LEWiS, MAG & Tyler Spry, producers; Antonio Caraballo, Josh Gudwin, Roberto Rosado & Tyler Spry, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
Manchild
Sabrina Carpenter
Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, producers; Jack Antonoff, Bryce Bordone, Jozef Caldwell, Serban Ghenea, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Michael Riddleberger & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer
Anxiety
Doechii
Doechii, producer; Jayda Love, engineer/mixer; Nicolas De Porcel, mastering engineer
WILDFLOWER
Billie Eilish
FINNEAS, producer; Jon Castelli, FINNEAS & Aron Forbes, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
Cirkut, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Paul LaMalfa, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
luther
Kendrick Lamar With SZA
Jack Antonoff, Bridgeway, M-Tech, roselilah, Sounwave & Kamasi Washington, producers; Jack Antonoff, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Hector Castro, Oli Jacobs, Jack Manning, Sean Matsukawa, Dani Perez, Tony Shepperd, Laura Sisk & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer
The Subway
Chappell Roan
Daniel Nigro, producer; Chris Kaysch, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
APT.
ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Rogét Chahayed, Cirkut, Omer Fedi & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea
Album Of The Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with 20% or more playing time of the album.
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Bad Bunny
Big Jay, La Paciencia, MAG & Tainy, producers; Antonio Caraballo, Josh Gudwin, Luis Amed Irizarry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, engineers/mixers; Benito Antonio Ocasio Martinez, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Jay Anthony Nuñez & Marcos Efrain Masis, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
SWAG
Justin Bieber
Eddie Benjamin, Justin Bieber, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon, Carter Lang & Dylan Wiggins, producers; Felix Byrne & Josh Gudwin, engineers/mixers; Eddie Benjamin, Justin Bieber, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Tobias Jesso Jr., Carter Lang, Jackson Lee Morgan & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters; Dale Becker, mastering engineer
Man’s Best Friend
Sabrina Carpenter
Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter & John Ryan, producers; Zem Adu, Jack Antonoff, Bryce Bordone, Jozef Caldwell, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Jack Manning, Joey Miller, Michael Riddleberger, John Ryan, Laura Sisk & Evan Smith, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter & John Ryan, songwriters; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers
Let God Sort Em Out
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Pharrell Williams, featured artist; Pharrell Williams, producer; Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Rob Ulsh & Pharrell Williams, engineers/mixers; Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton & Pharrell Williams, songwriters; Zach Pereyra, mastering engineer
MAYHEM
Lady Gaga
Cirkut, Gesaffelstein, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Paul LaMalfa, engineers/mixers; Henry Walter, Mike Lévy, Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky & Andrew Watt, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
GNX
Kendrick Lamar
Jack Antonoff & Sounwave, producers; Jack Antonoff, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Jozef Caldwell, Oli Jacobs, Jack Manning, Dani Perez, Laura Sisk & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Matthew Bernard & Mark Anthony Spears, songwriters; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer
MUTT
Leon Thomas
Freaky Rob, Peter Lee Johnson, D. Phelps & Leon Thomas, producers; Jean-Marie Horvat, engineer/mixer; Lazaro Andres Camejo, Freaky Rob, Peter Lee Johnson, D. Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
CHROMAKOPIA
Tyler, The Creator
Tyler, The Creator, producer; NealHPogue, Tyler Okonma & Vic Wainstein, engineers/mixers; Tyler Okonma, songwriter; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Anxiety
Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
**APT. **
Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)
DtMF
Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
**Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]**
EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X:EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
luther
Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
Manchild
Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
WILDFLOWER
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
Dan Auerbach
Elegantly Wasted (Hermanos Gutiérrez Featuring Leon Bridges) (S)
Harsh & Exciting (Moonrisers) (A)
Holy Ghost Party (Robert Finley) (S)
Love Is Cruel (Miles Kane) (S)
Medium Raw (Early James) (A)
A Million Knives (The Velveteers) (A)
No Rain, No Flowers (The Black Keys) (A)
Our Time In The Sun (Jeremie Albino) (A)
Cirkut
Abracadabra (Lady Gaga) (S)
AEOMG (Coco Jones) (T)
APT. (ROSÉ & Bruno Mars) (S)
Big Sleep (The Weeknd Featuring Giorgio Moroder) (T)
Disease (Lady Gaga) (S)
IT girl (JADE) (S)
A Little More (Ed Sheeran) (S)
Mayhem (Lady Gaga) (A)
Red Terror (The Weeknd) (T)
Dijon
Baby (Dijon) (A)
DAISIES (Justin Bieber) (T)
DEVOTION (Justin Bieber & Dijon) (T)
THINGS YOU DO (Justin Bieber) (T)
YUKON (Justin Bieber) (T)
Blake Mills
For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) (Japanese Breakfast) (A)
Forever Is A Feeling (Lucy Dacus) (A)
Glory (Perfume Genius) (A)
That Wasn’t A Dream (Pino Palladino And Blake Mills)(A)
Sounwave
GNX (Kendrick Lamar) (A)
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
A Songwriter’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
Amy Allen
APT. (ROSÉ & Bruno Mars) (S)
Bad As The Rest (Jessie Murph) (S)
Hail Mary (Shaboozey, Sierra Ferrell) (T)
Handlebars (JENNIE Featuring Dua Lipa) (S)
Just Keep Watching (Tate McRae) (S)
Lost In Translation (Carín León & Kasey Musgraves) (S)
Manchild (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
Tears (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
WHY (Jon Bellion Featuring Luke Combs) (S)
Edgar Barrera
Birthday Behavior (BIA, Young Miko) (S)
Coleccionando Heridas (KAROL G, Marco Antonio Solís) (T)
Ese Vato No Te Queda (Carín León, Gabito Ballesteros) (S)
Me Jalo (Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera) (T)
Me Retiro (Santana, Grupo Frontera) (S)
Milagros (KAROL G) (S)
Sigueme Besando Asi (Manuel Turizo) (T)
Soltera (Shakira) (S)
Una Noche Contigo (Juanes) (S)
Jessie Jo Dillon
Bless Your Heart (Megan Moroney) (T)
Bottomland (HARDY) (S)
Dreams Don’t Die (Jelly Roll) (S)
First Rodeo (Kelsea Ballerini) (T)
Happen To Me (Russell Dickerson) (S)
Hello S—ty Day (Jake Worthington, Miranda Lambert)(S)
If You Were Mine (Morgan Wallen) (T)
Patterns (Kelsea Ballerini) (T)
To The Men That Love Women After Heartbreak (Kelsea Ballerini) (T)
**Tobias Jesso Jr.**
Another Baby! (Dijon) (T)
Baby! (Dijon) (T)
Daisies (Justin Bieber) (T)
From (Bon Iver) (T)
Go Baby (Justin Bieber) (T)
Golden Burning Sun (Miley Cyrus) (T)
Man I Need (Olivia Dean) (S)
Relationships (HAIM) (S)
Walking Away (Justin Bieber) (T)
Laura Veltz
About You (BigXthaPlug Featuring Tucker Wetmore) (T)
Blue Strips (Jessie Murph) (S)
Grand Bouquet (Maren Morris) (T)
Leave Me Too (Josh Ross) (S)
Parallel Universe (Lauren Spencer Smith) (T)
Someone In This Room (Jessie Murph Featuring Bailey Zimmerman) (T)
Touch Me Like A Gangster (Jessie Murph) (S)
What Tomorrow’s For (Blessing Offor) (T)
You’ll Be OK, Kid – From The Original Documentary “Child Star” (Demi Lovato) (S)
Pop & Dance/Electronic
Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
DAISIES
Justin Bieber
Manchild
Sabrina Carpenter
Disease
Lady Gaga
The Subway
Chappell Roan
Messy
Lola Young
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
Defying Gravity
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
**Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]**
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
Gabriela
KATSEYE
**APT.**
ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
30 For 30
SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new pop vocal recordings.
SWAG
Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend
Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful
Miley Cyrus
MAYHEM
Lady Gaga
**I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)**
Teddy Swims
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
No Cap
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
Disclosure, producer; Guy Lawrence, mixer
Victory Lap
Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
Blake Cascoe, Berwyn Du Bois, Fred again.., Darcy Lewis, Dan Mayo & PlaqueBoyMax, producers; Tom Norris, mixer
SPACE INVADER
KAYTRANADA
KAYTRANADA, producer; KAYTRANADA, mixer
VOLTAGE
Skrillex
John Feldmann & Skrillex, producers; Luca Pretolesi, Skrillex & Virtual Riot, mixers
End Of Summer
Tame Impala
Kevin Parker, producer; Kevin Parker, mixer
Best Dance Pop Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
Bluest Flame
Selena Gomez & benny blanco
benny blanco, Dylan Brady & Cashmere Cat, producers;benny blanco & Cashmere Cat, mixers
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
Cirkut, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer
Midnight Sun
Zara Larsson
Margo XS & MNEK, producers; Tom Norris, mixer
Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)
Tate McRae
Tyler Spry & Ryan Tedder, producers; Manny Marroquin, mixer
Illegal
PinkPantheress
Aksel Arvid & PinkPantheress, producers; Nickie Jon Pabon
Best Dance/Electronic Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
EUSEXUA
FKA twigs
Ten Days
Fred again..
Fancy That
PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale
RÜFÜS DU SOL
F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3
Skrillex
Best Remixed Recording
A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.
Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix
Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)
Don’t Forget About Us
KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)
A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix
Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
Galvanize
Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
Golden – David Guetta REM/X
David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Rock, Metal & Alternative Music
Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
U Should Not Be Doing That
Amyl and The Sniffers
The Emptiness Machine
Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH
Turnstile
Mirtazapine
Hayley Williams
Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning
YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II
Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.
Night Terror
Dream Theater
Lachryma
Ghost
Emergence
Sleep Token
Soft Spine
Spiritbox
BIRDS
Turnstile
Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
As Alive As You Need Me To Be
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
Caramel
Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
Glum
Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
NEVER ENOUGH
Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
Zombie
Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)
Best Rock Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.
private music
Deftones
I quit
HAIM
From Zero
Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH
Turnstile
Idols
YUNGBLUD
Best Alternative Music Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative Alternative music recordings.
Everything Is Peaceful Love
Bon Iver
Alone
The Cure
SEEIN’ STARS
Turnstile
mangetout
Wet Leg
Parachute
Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.
SABLE, fABLE
Bon Iver
Songs Of A Lost World
The Cure
DON’T TAP THE GLASS
Tyler, The Creator
moisturizer
Wet Leg
Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party
Hayley Williams
R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry
Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
YUKON
Justin Bieber
It Depends
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Folded
Kehlani
MUTT — Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk
Leon Thomas
Heart Of A Woman
Summer Walker
Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.
Here We Are
Durand Bernarr
UPTOWN
Lalah Hathaway
LOVE YOU TOO
Ledisi
Crybaby
SZA
VIBES DON’T LIE
Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Folded
Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)
Heart Of A Woman
David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)
It Depends
Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)
Overqualified
James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)
YES IT IS
Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
Best Progressive R&B Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.
BLOOM
Durand Bernarr
Adjust Brightness
Bilal
LOVE ON DIGITAL
Destin Conrad
Access All Areas
FLO
Come As You Are
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best R&B Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new R&B recordings.
BELOVED
GIVĒON
**Why Not More?**
Coco Jones
The Crown
Ledisi
Escape Room
Teyana Taylor
MUTT
Leon Thomas
Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.
Outside
Cardi B
Chains & Whips
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
Anxiety
Doechii
tv off
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Darling, I
Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Melodic Rap Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.
Proud Of Me
Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
Wholeheartedly
JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
luther
Kendrick Lamar With SZA
WeMaj
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
SOMEBODY LOVES ME
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Anxiety
Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
The Birds Don’t Sing
Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)
Sticky
Aaron Bolton, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Dudley Alexander Duverne, Tyler Okonma, Janae Wherry, Gloria Woods & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)
TGIF
Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)
tv off
Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)
Best Rap Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new rap recordings.
Let God Sort Em Out
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
GLORIOUS
GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly
JID
GNX
Kendrick Lamar
CHROMAKOPIA
Tyler, The Creator
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new spoken word poetry recordings.
A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that — partially recorded live @City Winery & other places
Queen Sheba
Black Shaman
Marc Marcel
Pages
Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton
Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople
Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends
Words For Days Vol. 1
Mad Skillz
Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater
Best Jazz Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative jazz recordings.
Noble Rise
Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield
Windows – Live
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True
Samara Joy
Four
Michael Mayo
All Stars Lead To You – Live
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.
Elemental
Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
**We Insist 2025!**
Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell
Portrait
Samara Joy
Fly
Michael Mayo
Live at Vic’s Las Vegas
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.
Trilogy 3 — Live
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Southern Nights
Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore
Belonging
Branford Marsalis Quartet
Spirit Fall
John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade
Fasten Up
Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new large ensemble jazz recordings.
Orchestrator Emulator
The 8-Bit Big Band
Without Further Ado, Vol 1
Christian McBride Big Band
Lumen
Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band
Basie Rocks
Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra
Lights on a Satellite
Sun Ra Arkestra
Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores
Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra
Best Alternative Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Alternative jazz recordings.
honey from a winter stone
Ambrose Akinmusire
Keys To The City Volume One
Robert Glasper
Ride into the Sun
Brad Mehldau
LIVE-ACTION
Nate Smith
Blues Blood
Immanuel Wilkins
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
Wintersongs
Laila Biali
The Gift Of Love
Jennifer Hudson
**Who Believes In Angels?**
Elton John & Brandi Carlile
Harlequin
Lady Gaga
A Matter Of Time
Laufey
The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Barbra Streisan
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new contemporary instrumental recordings.
Brightside
ARKAI
Ones & Twos
Gerald Clayton
BEATrio
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez
Just Us
Bob James & Dave Koz
Shayan
Charu Suri
Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing greater than 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principal vocalist(s), and the album producer(s) of 50% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of 50 % or more of a score of a new recording are eligible for an Award if any previous recording of said score has not been nominated in this category.
Buena Vista Social Club
Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
Death Becomes Her
Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard & Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey & Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
Gypsy
Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson & Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai & George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)
Just In Time
Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence & Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick & Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Maybe Happy Ending
Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron & Helen J Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey & Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.
Nose On The Grindstone
Tyler Childers
Good News
Shaboozey
Bad As I Used To Be [From “F1® The Movie”] Chris Stapleton
I Never Lie
Zach Top
Somewhere Over Laredo
Lainey Wilson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.
A Song To Sing
Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton
Trailblazer
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
Love Me Like You Used To Do
Margo Price & Tyler Childers
Amen
Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame
George Strait, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Bitin’ List
Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)
Good News
Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)
I Never Lie
Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)
Somewhere Over Laredo
Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)
A Song To Sing
Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)
Best Traditional Country Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new traditional country recordings.
Dollar A Day
Charley Crockett
American Romance
Lukas Nelson
Oh What A Beautiful World
Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman
Margo Price
Ain’t In It For My Health
Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new contemporary country recordings.
Patterns
Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter
Tyler Childers
Evangeline Vs. The Machine
Eric Church
Beautifully Broken
Jelly Roll
Postcards From Texas
Miranda Lambert
Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).
LONELY AVENUE
Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman
Ancient Light
I’m With Her
Crimson And Clay
Jason Isbell
Richmond On The James
Alison Krauss & Union Station
Beautiful Strangers
Mavis Staples
Best Americana Performance
For new vocal or instrumental Americana performance. Award to the artist(s).
Boom
Sierra Hull
Poison In My Well
Maggie Rose & Grace Potter
Godspeed
Mavis Staples
That’s Gonna Leave A Mark
Molly Tuttle
Horses
Jesse Welles
Best American Roots Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Ancient Light
Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
BIG MONEY
Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Foxes In The Snow
Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)
Middle
Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)
Spitfire
Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)
Best Americana Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.
BIG MONEY
Jon Batiste
Bloom
Larkin Poe
Last Leaf On The Tree
Willie Nelson
So Long Little Miss Sunshine
Molly Tuttle
Middle
Jesse Welles
Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.
Carter & Cleveland
Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter
A Tip Toe High Wire
Sierra Hull
Arcadia
Alison Krauss & Union Station
Outrun
The Steeldrivers
Highway Prayers
Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.
Ain’t Done With The Blues
Buddy Guy
Room On The Porch
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey
Maria Muldaur
Look Out Highway
Charlie Musselwhite
Young Fashioned Ways
Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.
Breakthrough
Joe Bonamassa
Paper Doll
Samantha Fish
A Tribute To LJK
Eric Gales
Preacher Kids
Robert Randolph
Family
Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.
What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow
Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson
Crown Of Roses
Patty Griffin
Wild And Clear And Blue
I’m With Her
Foxes In The Snow
Jason Isbell
Under The Powerlines April 24 – September 24
Jesse Welles
Best Regional Roots Music Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.
Live At Vaughan’s
Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet
For Fat Man
Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Church Of New Orleans
Kyle Roussel
Second Line Sunday
Trombone Shorty And New Breed Brass Band
A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco
(Various Artists)
Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
Do It Again
Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Church
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters
Still Live
Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
Amen
Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters
Come Jesus Come
Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)
I Know A Name
Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters
YOUR WAY’S BETTER
Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters
Hard Fought Hallelujah
Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Jason Bradley Deford, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings & Brandon Lake, songwriters
Headphones
Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Bongo ByTheWay, Clifford Harris, William Roderick Miller, Lecrae Moore, Michael Render & Tyshane Thompson, songwriters
Amazing
Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls,songwriters
Best Gospel Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.
Sunny Days
Yolanda Adams
Tasha
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Live Breathe Fight
Tamela Mann
Only On The Road Live
Tye Tribbett
Heart Of Mine
Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.
CHILD OF GOD II
Forrest Frank
Coritos Vol. 1
Israel & New Breed
King Of Hearts
Brandon Lake
Reconstruction
Lecrae
Let The Church Sing
Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.
I Will Not Be Moved — Live
The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
Then Came The Morning
Gaither Vocal Band
Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
The Isaacs
Good Answers
Karen Peck & New River
Back To My Roots
Candi Staton
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.
Kuruvinda
Kirsten Agresta-Copely
According To The Moon
Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet
Into The Forest
Jahnavi Harrison
NOMADICA
Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality
The Colors In My Mind
Chris Redding
Field 8: Children’s, Comedy, Audio Books, Visual Media & Music Video/Film
Category 68
Best Children’s Music Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
Ageless: 100 Years Young
Joanie Leeds & Joya
Buddy’s Magic Tree House
Mega Ran
Harmony
FYÜTCH & Aura V
Herstory
Flor Bromley
The Music Of Tori And The Muses
Tori Amos
Best Comedy Album
For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new recordings.
Drop Dead Years
Bill Burr
PostMortem
Sarah Silverman
Single Lady
Ali Wong
What Had Happened Was…
Jamie Foxx
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
Kathy Garver
Into The Uncut Grass
Trevor Noah
Lovely One: A Memoir
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama
Dalai Lama
You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli
Fab Morvan
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to the principal artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).
A Complete Unknown
Timothée Chalamet
Nick Baxter, Steven Gizicki & James Mangold, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
F1® The Album
(Various Artists)
Brandon Davis, Joe Khoury, Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; David Taylor & Jake Voulgarides, music supervisors
KPop Demon Hunters
(Various Artists)
Spring Aspers & Dana Sano, compilation producers; Ian Eisendrath, music supervisor
Sinners
(Various Artists)
Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson & Serena Göransson, compilation producers; Niki Sherrod, music supervisor
Wicked
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, (& Wicked Movie Cast)
Stephen Oremus, Stephen Schwartz & Greg Wells, compilation producers; Maggie Rodford, music supervisor
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, or other visual media.
How To Train Your Dragon
John Powell, composer
Severance: Season 2
Theodore Shapiro, composer
Sinners
Ludwig Göransson, composer
Wicked
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers
The Wild Robot
Kris Bowers, composer
Category 73
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, video games and other interactive media.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires
Pinar Toprak, composer
Helldivers 2
Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Indiana Jones And The Great Circle
Gordy Haab, composer
Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune
Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers
Sword of the Sea
Austin Wintory, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
**As Alive As You Need Me To Be — From “TRON: Ares”**
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
**Golden — From “KPop Demon Hunters”**
EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
**I Lied to You — From “Sinners”**
Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)
**Never Too Late — From “Elton John: Never Too Late”**
Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
**Pale, Pale Moon — From “Sinners”**
Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
**Sinners — From “Sinners”**
Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)
Best Music Video
Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
Manchild
Sabrina Carpenter
Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers
So Be It
Clipse
Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video producer
Anxiety
Doechii
James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers
Love
OK Go
Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer
Young Lion
Sade
Sophie Muller, video director; Aaron Taylor Dean & Sade, video producers
Category 76
Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
Devo
Devo
Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers
Live At The Royal Albert Hall
Raye
Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers
Relentless
Diane Warren
Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers
Music By John Williams
John Williams
Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers
Piece By Piece
Pharrell Williams
Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers
Package, Notes & Historical
Best Recording Package
And The Adjacent Possible
Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)
Balloonerism
Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)
Danse Macabre: De Luxe
Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)
Loud Is As
Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)
Sequoia
Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
The Spins — Picture Disc Vinyl
Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller)
Tracks II: The Lost Albums
Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)
Best Album Cover
CHROMAKOPIA
Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, The Creator)
The Crux
William Wesley II, art director (Djo)
Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)
Glory
Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)
moisturizer
Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)
Best Album Notes
Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974
Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)
After The Last Sky
Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)
Árabe
Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)
The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967
Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & The Family Stone)
A Ghost Is Born — 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings
Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis)
Best Historical Album
Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years — 1976-1980
Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
The Making Of Five Leaves Left
Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, mastering engineers; John Wood, restoration engineer (Nick Drake)
Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 — Analog Africa No.41
Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Various Artists)
Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 — Analog Africa No. 39
Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Jordan McLeod, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos
Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski,compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Doc Pomus)
Category 81
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
All Things Light
Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olivera-Lapier, Ethan Schneiderman & Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)
Arcadia
Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)
For Melancholy Brunettes & sad women
Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)
That Wasn’t A Dream
Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)
Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2
Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)
Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District
Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Standard Stoppages
Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
Yule
Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediæval)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
Blanton Alspaugh
All Is Miracle – The Choral Music Of Kyle Pederson (Timothy J. Campbell & Transept) (A)
Heggie: Intelligence (Kwame Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Houston Grand Opera) (A)
Marsalis: Blues Symphony (Jader Bignamini & Detroit Symphony Orchestra) (A)
Massenet: Werther (Robert Spano, Matthew Polenzani, sabel Leonard & Houston Grand Opera) (A)
The Mirage Calls (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale) (A)
Sheehan: Ukrainian War Requiem (Michael Zaugg, Axios Men’s Ensemble & Pro Coro Canada) (A)
Sun, Moon, Stars, Rain (Christopher Gabbitas & Phoenix Chorale) (A)
Sergei Kvitko
Biedenbender: Enigma; River Of Time (Kevin L. Sedatole & Michigan State University Wind Symphony) (A)
Chiaroscuro (Vedrana Subotic) (A)
Dancing In A Still Life (Tasha Warren) (A)
Excursions (Vuorovesi Trio) (A)
Four Hands. Two Hearts. One Hope. Ukrainian And American Music For Piano Duo (Mykhailo Diordiiev & Anastasiia Larchikova) (A)
Here And Now – Trumpet Music By Virginia Composers (Jason Crafton, Richard Masters, Annie Stevens & Paul Langosch) (A)
Lansky: Touch And Go (Gwendolyn Dease) (A)
Orbiting Garden (William Hobbs) (A)
Would That Loving Were Enough (Haven Trio) (A)
Morten Lindberg
Fred Over Jorden (Peace To The World) (Elisabeth Holte, Kjetil Bjerkestrand & Uranienborg Vokalensemble) (A)
Stjernebru (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor) (A)
Yule (Trio Mediæval) (A)
Dmitriy Lipay
Heggie: Before It All Goes Dark (Joseph Mechavich, Megan Marino, Ryan McKinny & Music Of Remembrance Ensemble) (A)
Odyssey (Jorge Glem, Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela) (A)
Ortiz: Yanga (Gustavo Dudamel, Alisa Weilerstein & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A)
Elaine Martone
Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
Chopin & Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonatas (Brian Thornton & Spencer Myer) (A)
Dear Mrs. Kennedy (Ryan Townsend Strand) (A)
Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
LeFrak: Romántico (Sharon Isbin, Lopez-Yañez & Orchestra Of St. Luke’s) (A)
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 & Symphony No. 29 (Garrick Ohlsson, Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestrea) (A)
The Poet & The Prodigy (Debra Nagy & Mark Edwards) (A)
Shapes In Collective Space (Tallā Rouge) (A)
Songs Of Orpheus (Kelley O’Connor) (A)
Best Immersive Audio Album
For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released for physical sale or on an eligible streaming or download service and must provide a new immersive mix of four or more channels. Award to the immersive mix engineer, immersive producer (if any) and immersive mastering engineer (if any).
All American F—boy
Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)
Immersed
Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)
An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla — Live
Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)
Tearjerkers
Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)
Yule
Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediæval)
Best Instrumental Composition
A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only
First Snow
Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)
Live Life This Day: Movement I
Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)
Lord, That’s A Long Way
Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)
Opening
Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)
Train To Emerald City
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)
Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down
Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Be Okay
Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)
A Child Is Born
Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)
Fight On
Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)
Super Mario Praise Break
Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Big Fish
Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring säje)
**How Did She Look?**
Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
Keep An Eye On Summer
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Something In The Water — Acoustic-Ish
Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)
What A Wonderful World
Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
Best Orchestral Performance
Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.
**Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Ballade Op. 4, Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’**
Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)
Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie
Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Ravel: Boléro, M. 81
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)
Still & Bonds
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements
Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists, and to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) of a world premiere Opera recording only.
Heggie: Intelligence
Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)
Huang Ruo: An American Soldier
Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)
Kouyoumdjian: Adoration
Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)
O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead
Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh & John Molloy; Alex Dowling & Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)
Tesori: Grounded
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)
Best Choral Performance
Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.
Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World
Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare)
Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved
Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmielinski, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Lang: Poor Hymnal
Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)
Ortiz: Yanga
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Requiem Of Light
Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.
Dennehy: Land Of Winter
Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound
La Mer – French Piano Trios
Neave Trio
Lullabies For The Brokenhearted
Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon
Slavic Sessions
Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski
Standard Stoppages
Third Coast Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.
**Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies’**
Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)
Hope Orchestrated
Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)
Inheritances
Adam Tendler
Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor
Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)
Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos
Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works
Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with greater than 50% playing time of new material.
Alike – My Mother’s Dream
Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)
Black Pierrot
Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist
In This Short Life
Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, artist
Kurtág: Kafka Fragments
Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, artist
Schubert Beatles
Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)
Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano
Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 50% playing time of the album, and to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) with over 50% playing time of a world premiere recording only.
Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers
The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II
Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer
Ortiz: Yanga
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Seven Seasons
Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Tombeaux
Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.
Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)
Dennehy: Land Of Winter
Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)
León: Raíces — Origins
Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
Okpebholo: Songs In Flight
Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)
Ortiz: Dzonot
Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)