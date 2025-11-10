By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Nov. 10, 2025: Tributes are pouring in from across Jamaica and the global diaspora following the passing of Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Alsion Roach Wilson, who died at her home on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, reportedly after a battle with cancer.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness led the tributes, describing Roach Wilson as “a devout Jamaican whose love for her country was as deep as it was enduring.”

FLASHBACK – Marlon Campbell, the late CG Alsion Roach Wilson, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, Clarence KD McNair, Dion Barnes-Robinson and Dr. Karren Dunkley attend St Catherine High School North East’s 25th Anniversary Alumni Celebration on October 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“She dedicated her heart and soul to service, to lifting others, to strengthening the bonds between Jamaica and its diaspora,” Holness said. “Her passing leaves a void in our hearts, but also a legacy of devotion, patriotism, and excellence that will continue to inspire all who knew her.”

Deep Appreciation For Service

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith expressed deep sadness, noting that Roach Wilson “served Jamaica at the highest level of excellence during her tenure from July 2019 to present.”

“Her accomplishments defy the time during which she served,” Johnson Smith said. “On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I extend condolences to her husband Omar, children Brian and Vanessa, and her entire family. May her generous and beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.”

Honorary Consul of Jamaica in Philadelphia, Christopher Chaplin, recalled a close friendship and professional bond formed since their joint appointments in 2019.

“She was a consummate professional who valued relationships as the foundation for trade and investment,” he said. “During the pandemic, she personally delivered laptops, tablets, and resources to Jamaica. Her leadership was strong, her advice sage, and her expectations of excellence unwavering.”

Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, Olivier Mair, also paid tribute: “You did an exceptional job serving Jamaicans at home and abroad. You fought illness with bravery and determination. Walk good, CG – we will miss you.”

Remembered As “The People’s CG”

Business leader Sabrina HoSang Jordan of Caribbean Food Delights described Roach Wilson as “a beacon” of diaspora leadership.

“She was the people’s CG – consistently present, consistently hands-on, and consistently committed to serving Jamaica,” HoSang Jordan said. “Her compassion, energy, and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic brought relief to so many. That is leadership. That is legacy.”

Community organizer Hope Blake-Wade shared a personal memory of meeting Roach Wilson at an alumnae event in 2019: “She came despite being ill, supported by her husband Omar. She was always gracious, dependable, and deeply dedicated to the diaspora. Even during her illness, she was recommending others for leadership roles. She thought of everyone but herself.”

Educator Karen Dunkley added: “She was a remarkable woman whose strength and love for Jamaica inspired many. Her steady leadership during the pandemic reminded us that service must always lead.”

A Journey Of Perseverance And Triumph

Born in Redwood, St. Catherine, Roach Wilson often spoke of her journey as one of perseverance. After migrating to Brooklyn in 1980, she endured a period of homelessness as a teen before rebuilding her life through education and determination.

She studied business and finance at the American Business Institute and began her career in the mailroom at Morgan Stanley, later advancing to roles at HSBC, Bear Stearns, and Moody’s. She co-founded the Alsion Road Group, advising global firms and regional governments, and pioneered the concept of a Jamaica Diaspora Bond.

In 2019, she was appointed Consul General of Jamaica to New York, overseeing 33 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda—the largest diplomatic jurisdiction in Jamaica’s network. Her tenure focused on investment, cultural exchange, and diaspora engagement.

In recognition of her contributions, Roach Wilson was recently conferred with the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) by the Government of Jamaica.

She is survived by her husband Omar Wilson, and children Brian, Vanessa and Patrick.

“Her legacy,” said one mourner, “is written in every life she touched – across Jamaica, the diaspora, and beyond.”