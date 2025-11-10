News Americas, New York, Mon. Nov. 10, 2025: Legendary Jamaican actor and comedian Oliver Samuels is returning to the U.S. stage this month — and he’s doing it for a cause. His newest comedy, Di Prodigal Pickney, will make its American premiere in the New York Tri-State area, with part proceeds going directly to hurricane relief efforts in Jamaica following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The production, written, directed, and headlined by Samuels, will tour Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey across two weekends, with final performances in Maryland in early December.

Tesfa Edwards (left) and Oliver Samuels in Di Prodigal Pickney.

Performances are scheduled for:

Bridgeport, Connecticut – Central High School (Fri. Nov. 14)

– Central High School (Fri. Nov. 14) Brooklyn, New York – Wingate High School (Sat. Nov. 15)

– Wingate High School (Sat. Nov. 15) East Orange, New Jersey – Cicely Tyson School for the Performing Arts (Sun. Nov. 16)

– Cicely Tyson School for the Performing Arts (Sun. Nov. 16) Jamaica, Queens – Springfield Gardens High School (Fri. Nov. 21)

– Springfield Gardens High School (Fri. Nov. 21) Hartford, Connecticut – Thomas Weaver High School (Sat. Nov. 22)

– Thomas Weaver High School (Sat. Nov. 22) The Bronx – Harry S. Truman High School (Sun. Nov. 23)

The tour concludes Dec. 7 at High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland.

A Stage Comedy With A Mission

Oliver Samuels and Karen Harriott in Di Prodigal Pickney.

New Jersey-based producer Patrick M. Reid said the decision to dedicate part of the show’s proceeds to hurricane recovery came swiftly after the Category 5 storm ravaged Jamaica’s western region on October 28.

“We had been eagerly anticipating Oliver’s return to the New York area,” Reid explained, “but once we saw the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Melissa, we knew we had to do something. Part proceeds from the U.S. premiere will now go to the Jamaica Organization of New Jersey, which is actively fundraising for relief. Oliver himself is deeply committed to the cause and will be promoting the effort across major media platforms.”

The Westwood High School for Girls Alumnae Chapter in New York will also receive proceeds. Their school in Trelawny suffered severe hurricane damage, including the destruction of its newly built medical clinic, auditorium, classrooms, and boarding facilities.

“They were already fundraising to finish their clinic,” Reid added. “Melissa set them back enormously. We hope audiences will turn out in large numbers to help rebuild Westwood and Jamaica, while enjoying a production that’s both hilarious and heartwarming.”

A Jamaican Tale With Universal Themes

Set in Jamaica, Di Prodigal Pickney reimagines the Biblical parable of the Prodigal Son through a distinctly Caribbean lens. Samuels stars alongside acclaimed actress Karen Harriott and rising talent Tesfa Edwards as a Jamaican family whose world unravels when their spoiled son demands his inheritance early. The play blends sharp wit and social commentary with laughter, exploring forgiveness, family bonds and modern parenting.

“Spare the rod and spoil the child at your peril!” Samuels quipped, noting that the play’s mix of comedy and conscience has resonated with international audiences from Canada to St. Kitts, St. Maarten, and the U.K., where it received rave reviews.

A Legendary Career of Laughter and Legacy

With over 60 stage productions to his name, Oliver Samuels – affectionately dubbed “Jamaica’s King of Comedy” – has spent more than five decades shaping Caribbean theatre. He first made his mark in the Jamaican National Pantomime “Music Boy” alongside cultural icon Louise Bennett-Coverley (Miss Lou), and later appeared in films such as The Mighty Quinn (with Denzel Washington) and Great Moments in Aviation (with Vanessa Redgrave).

Samuels’ accolades include the Jamaican Actor Boy Award, the Silver Musgrave Medal, an Honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of the West Indies, and national honors — the Order of Distinction (Officer and Commander classes) — for his contribution to the arts.

Presented by Sky’s The Limit Foundation and Jammins Events

The U.S. premiere of Di Prodigal Pickney is presented by Sky’s The Limit Foundation and Jammins Events in collaboration with STL Promotions.

Tickets and more information are available at STLVentures.org or by calling 973-801-1923 and 929-242-9156 (Westwood Alumnae line).

With laughter as its vehicle and compassion as its engine, Di Prodigal Pickney promises to bring joy to audiences while helping rebuild homes, schools, and hope in Jamaica.