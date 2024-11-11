News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Nov. 11, 2024: Haiti’s Toussaint L’Ouverture International Airport was temporarily closed on Monday as gangs attempted to seize control of the area, following threats by criminal leaders to resume violent activities and cautioning the public to remain off the streets.

Gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier speaks into his walkie talkie before a mission, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 5, 2024. (Photo by CLARENS SIFFROY/AFP via Getty Images)

Spirit Airlines, a U.S.-based carrier, reported that a flight bound for Haiti was diverted to the Dominican Republic after gunfire struck the aircraft, injuring a crew member. Spirit Airlines Flight 951 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, landed safely in Santiago, Dominican Republic, where inspection confirmed damage consistent with gunfire. Spirit has since suspended its service to Haiti.

The U.S. Embassy issued a statement on Monday acknowledging gang efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince, warning of potential armed violence and disruptions. “The U.S. Embassy is aware of a temporary pause in operations at the Toussaint L’Ouverture airport as of November 11, 2024,” it said, urging travelers to consider their security risks and avoid travel unless necessary.

The attack followed a video statement by Jimmy Cherizier, known as “Barbecue” and leader of the “Vivre Ensemble” gang, who announced that the group was resuming its offensive. “The time has come to take the destiny of this country into our own hands,” he declared. Another gang leader, affiliated with the “Jeff Gwo Lwa” group, advised the public in several regions to avoid travel to Port-au-Prince due to expected clashes.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Office voiced concerns over the escalating crisis in Haiti, where nearly 4,900 people have been killed in violence this year, and displacement has reached 700,000 people, including 12,000 in the last month alone. Food insecurity is at an unprecedented level, affecting 5.4 million Haitians, and some regions are facing famine-like conditions.

Despite these challenges, UN agencies and partners continue delivering humanitarian aid. In early 2024, approximately 1.9 million people received support, including food and water distributions. However, the $684 million Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan remains only 43 percent funded.

Amid the turmoil, Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) appointed Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as prime minister by decree. This decision, published in the official journal Le Moniteur, is contested by current Prime Minister Garry Conille, who argues it lacks constitutional grounds. In an open letter, Conille criticized the TPC’s move as outside “any legal and constitutional framework,” emphasizing that only Parliament can dismiss a sitting prime minister under Article 158 of Haiti’s Constitution.

The ongoing instability and political conflicts continue to deepen Haiti’s humanitarian crisis, underscoring the need for urgent international support and effective governance solutions.