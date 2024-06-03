News Americas, New York, NY, June 3, 2024: Haitian-born designer Jo Bella ignited Miami Swim Week with her stunning Haitian Doll designs on May 30, 2024, at The Shows at SLS South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida.

Designer Jo Bella walks the runway for Haitian Doll by Jo Bella during Miami Swim Week: The Shows at SLS South Beach on May 30, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)

Haitian Doll by Jo Bella, a New York City-based fashion brand, was founded by designer Johanne Brazela. The brand celebrates Haiti’s rich heritage and the vibrant energy of New York City through its unique and lively swimwear collections. To explore the latest collection and learn more about the brand’s mission, visit the official website at Haitiandollbyjobella.co.

Born and raised in Haiti, Brazela moved to the United States as a teenager with her siblings and mother. Her passion for fashion and beauty was evident from a young age, and she pursued her dreams despite challenges. During the lockdown, she dedicated herself to her swimwear goals, securing contracts for Miami Swim Week and other prestigious fashion shows within the first year. This new line of swimwear showcases the brand’s commitment to storytelling through fashion while celebrating diversity in design and culture.

The latest collection from Haitian Doll by Jo Bella features a meticulously curated selection of swimwear that is both fashionable and versatile. From chic and sophisticated to bold and vibrant, each piece captures the essence of New York City and Haitian culture.

In addition, the new collection seamlessly blends diverse design elements, resulting in swimwear that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also deeply meaningful. It is a celebration of the unique stories and experiences that individuals bring to their fashion choices.