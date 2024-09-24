News Americas, New York, NY, Tues. Sept. 24, 2024: Haitian-American rapper Kodak Black, known for his ties to former President Donald Trump, has publicly called out the Republican candidate for his recent comments about Haitian immigrants. Trump, during a debate with Democratic contender Kamala Harris, accused Haitian immigrants of “eating pets,” a claim that sparked outrage within the Haitian community.

Haitian American Rapper Kodak Black (C) poses with a fan during a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Uniondale, New York, on September 18, 2024. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / AFP) (Photo by DAVID DEE DELGADO/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump, who is currently campaigning for re-election, claimed that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were “eating the dogs” and “eating the cats” of local residents. His potential vice president, JD Vance, echoed similar sentiments, tweeting about reports of pets being “abducted and eaten” by undocumented immigrants.

Kodak Black’s Response

Kodak Black, who has roots in Haiti, quickly took to social media to defend Haitian immigrants and address Trump’s comments. “I ain’t taking no Haitian slander,” the rapper said, expressing frustration at the accusations.

“If I wanted to eat a cat, that’s what I’m a eat,” he quipped, adding, “I was Haitian before it was cool to be Haitian.”

Black emphasized his love for all cultures and stressed that he’s not prejudiced. “I love Israel, I love all countries. I love everybody – because I’m a warrior of Christ.”

He also questioned the claims, asking incredulously, “When y’all saw a n**** eat a cat? Even if you saw someone eat a motherf***ing cat – so what?”

Standing Up for Haitians

Kodak Black urged Haitians not to support any political figure who disrespects them, highlighting the progress the Haitian community has made. “We ain’t taking no Haitian slander,” he said, comparing Trump’s comments to calling all white people with blue eyes “the Devil” – a statement he described as prejudiced.

Kodak Black’s Complex Relationship with Trump

Despite his criticism, Kodak Black still made headlines by attending a Trump rally in Uniondale, New York, on September 18, 2024. He also featured Trump on his and Fivio Foreign’s recent track, ‘ONBOA47RD.’

Born Dieuson Octave to Haitian immigrant Marcelene Octave, Kodak Black legally changed his name to Bill Kahan Kapri. Raised in Pompano Beach, Florida, in the Golden Acres housing project, the rapper has become a prominent figure with ties to his Haitian heritage and an evolving relationship with Trump.