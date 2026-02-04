News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Weds. Feb. 4, 2026: Haitians in Miami’s Little Haiti gathered in prayer Tuesday night, giving thanks after a federal judge blocked the termination of Temporary Protected Status, (TPS),for Haitians – a move hailed by Haitian American leaders as a critical lifeline for immigrant families.

Haitian American Congresswoman, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, praised the ruling, which halts the potential removal of more than 350,000 Haitians living and working in the United States.

“This is a major win for South Florida and for our strong immigrant communities,” Cherfilus-McCormick said in a statement. “This decision confirms what we all know to be true: our nation cannot be at its greatest without Haitian immigrants, who contribute close to $3.4 billion annually to our economy.”

People attend a candlelight vigil for Haitians living in the US under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) immigration program in Miami, Florida on February 3, 2026. Late on February 2, federal judge Ana C. Reyes of the Federal District Court in Washington, blocked the Trump administration from ending TPS for an estimated 350,000 Haitian immigrants. The status, which offers protection from deportation and work authorization, was set to expire on Feb. 3. (Photo by Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images)

At the prayer vigil held at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, a small but emotional crowd lit candles and prayed for stability, protection, and the opportunity to continue building their lives in the United States.

The ruling allows more than 350,000 Haitian immigrants nationwide — including an estimated 158,000 in Florida — to remain in the country and continue working, at least temporarily. For many families, the decision brought a measure of relief, tempered by ongoing uncertainty about the future.

“The past five years, what Haiti’s been dealing with — we are not ready,” said Fabiola Barthelemy, a Haitian American who has lived in the U.S. for decades, speaking to CBS News. “The crisis is real. Children are being raped and gangs are still active. Sending people back is like a death sentence to me.”

Although Barthelemy is a U.S. citizen, many members of her family are not. Her daughter, Elizabeth Barthelemy, said the prospect of her relatives being forced to return to Haiti is devastating.

“It would make me feel mad, frustrated, sad and depressed,” she told CBS Miami. “My cousins are like my family. I would go with them.”

Community leaders and elected officials echoed those concerns, stressing that TPS recipients are law-abiding, contributing members of society — not criminals.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s move to end TPS for Haitians nationwide.

Local officials say the decision offers critical breathing room but does not guarantee a permanent solution.

As of Tuesday night, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website had not yet been updated to reflect the ruling and continued to list TPS protections for Haitians as ending on Feb. 3rd.