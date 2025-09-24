By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 24, 2025: The International Cricket Council, (ICC), has suspended USA Cricket’s, (USAC) membership with immediate effect, citing repeated breaches of its obligations under the ICC Constitution.

In a statement on Tuesday, the sport’s global governing body pointed to USAC’s failure to implement a functional governance structure, lack of progress toward recognition by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, (USOPC), and actions that caused reputational harm to the sport both domestically and internationally.

FLASHBACK – Aaron Jones of USA cuts a dejected figure following the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 12, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

As part of the suspension, the ICC will temporarily oversee the management and administration of USAC teams to ensure continued support for players and high-performance programs. “The decision, taken by the ICC Board during its meeting earlier, was based on USA Cricket’s repeated and continued breaches of its obligations as an ICC Member under the ICC’s Constitution,” the ICC said.

“These include, but are not limited to, the failure to implement a functional governance structure, lack of progress toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, (USOPC), and significant actions that have caused reputational damage to cricket in the United States and around the world.”

Calling the move “unfortunate but necessary,” the ICC stressed that its top priority is protecting the long-term interests of the game and ensuring athletes are not negatively impacted. Despite the suspension, the United States will still be permitted to compete in the T20 World Cup set for February in India and Sri Lanka and continue preparations for cricket’s return at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The action comes just over two months after the ICC’s annual general meeting in July, when USAC was given three months to hold “free and fair elections” and implement “comprehensive” governance reforms.