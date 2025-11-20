BY NAN ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 20, 2205: A powerhouse lineup of Caribbean music heavyweights will hit the stage in New York this December for the Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert, a major fundraising event aimed at supporting the island’s recovery after the devastation of Hurricane Melissa.

Caribbean stars unite for the Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert on Dec. 12 at UBS Arena, raising up to $1M for Hurricane Melissa relief and rebuilding efforts.

The concert — produced by Jammins Events as part of the “I Love Jamaica Concert Series” — is set for Friday, December 12, 2025, at UBS Arena in Belmont, NY, and aims to raise up to US$1 million for Jamaica’s official Hurricane Relief & Recovery Fund. Net proceeds will go directly toward rebuilding homes, restoring communities, and providing food, medical care, and long-term support to families hardest hit.

The effort brings together some of the biggest names in reggae, dancehall, soca, and Jamaican culture. The lineup includes:

Shaggy

Sean Paul

Kes

Inner Circle

Ky-Mani Marley

Tessanne Chin

Aidonia

Chronic Law

T.O.K.

Gramps Morgan

Richie Stephens

Mikey Spice

Marcia Griffiths

I-Octane

Kevin Downswell

More artists are expected to be added in the coming days.

The event is being staged in partnership with Irie Jam Radio, The Shaggy Make A Difference Foundation, The Sean Paul Foundation, and several Caribbean diaspora organizations, with the endorsement of the Government of Jamaica.

“This is a practical way for us all to support the response and get resources where they’re needed,” said Christopher Chin, CEO of VP Records, one of the coordinating partners behind the scenes.

Diaspora Relief Efforts Already Underway

The benefit concert follows an extraordinary show of diaspora-led humanitarian action earlier this month. On November 10 and 11, more than 100,000 pounds of critical supplies were flown to Jamaica through the Mission of Hope: Humanitarian Flights to Jamaica, spearheaded by Captain Barrington Irving, the Jamaican-born aviation pioneer and Guinness World Record holder.

The two-day mission – powered by Captain Irving’s nonprofit Experience Aviation – brought together a coalition of foundations, including:

The Buju Banton Foundation

Best of the Best Foundation

We The Best Foundation

The Miami-Dade County Commissioner’s Office

Other corporate, cultural, and diaspora donors

Supplies were delivered aboard a Boeing 737-800 cargo jet and Captain Irving’s personal aircraft, landing at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston before being dispatched to hard-hit communities across the island.

“We are incorporating and aligning ourselves as the foundations and working together to make a difference,” said Grammy winning Jamaican singer, Buju Banton, emphasizing the urgency of sustained support. “Remember Jamaica in your prayers, remember Jamaica in your giving.”

Captain Irving, known for leading past humanitarian missions in the Bahamas and the U.S. after major storms, said the Jamaica flights show what unity across borders can achieve.

Supporting Jamaica’s Recovery

With Hurricane Melissa leaving widespread destruction in its wake — from washed-out roads and damaged homes to dislocated families – the Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert represents the next major push to fund recovery efforts.

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.

For the Caribbean Diaspora, it is another moment of collective mobilization – proof that even in the face of disaster, Jamaica and its people are never alone.