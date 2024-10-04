News Americas, New York, NY, October 3, 2024: Controversial rapper Kanye West recently enjoyed did a jerk chicken run in Toyko, Japan.

Kanye signing the wall of Goodwood Terrace, Japan. (Instagram image/Goodwood Terrace)

Ye according to the Good Wood Terrace restaurant’s Instagram page, served the rapper, dressed in an all-white sweatsuit, in Shibuya City, jerk chicken.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, West enjoyed the food so much that he visited the eatery twice in one day, leaving a lasting impression by signing the restaurant’s wall. Good Wood Terrace, located in Lions Mansion Dogenzaka, is one of Tokyo’s few permanent Caribbean restaurants and has been serving authentic Jamaican cuisine for nearly 24 years. It boasts a 4.3-star rating with over 230 Google reviews, offering outdoor seating and vegan options alongside its famous jerk dishes.

Good Wood Terrace shared a clip of Kanye signing their wall on Instagram, highlighting the memorable visit from the Grammy-winning artist. The restaurant is also known for its weekly reggae nights, where locals and tourists come together to enjoy jerk dishes cooked on a traditional jerk drum behind the bar.

Manager Sei, who is part of a dancehall troupe, credits the restaurant’s success to its Jamaican roots. “Our first chef was from Jamaica h- e taught us everything!” he shared. Good Wood Terrace has become a beloved spot in Tokyo, blending authentic Caribbean flavors with a vibrant cultural experience.

You can check out Kanye West’s visit on Good Wood Terrace’s Instagram:

Watch Here.